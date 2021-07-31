On any given day, most of us could, if asked, point out something that we don’t like about how things are going for us.
Something that is equal parts frustrating, problematic, disappointing, scary, unnerving, and unexpected.
Perhaps there is something in your day, your weekend, your life that is facing you, or that is demanding that you face it.
Some issue.
Something that you fear or dread or detest. A decision must be made. A question must be asked, or answered. An action must be taken, or restrained.
Whatever it is that is in front of you. It is an obstacle.
Now what?
Push against it? Try to hurdle over it? Go around it? Give up and go back?
What do you do?
There is an old story about a king who had become frustrated with his people for having grown entitled and lazy. Dissatisfied, he set out to teach them.
He placed a large boulder in the middle of the main road, blocking passage into the city. He hid, waited, watched.
The first to pass were some of the king’s wealthiest merchants. Rather than attempt to move it, they sucked in, squeezed tightly, and slithered around it, loudly blaming the King for not maintaining the roads.
None of them tried to move the boulder.
Others came by, saw it, lowered their heads, turned, and walked away, back whence they came.
They didn’t bother. Again, more complaining and disbelief.
Finally, a poor common man approached the boulder, his arms full of the tools of his trade and fresh vegetables for his family.
He looked at it, lay down load, and tried to push it away. He strained, but to no avail. He stood up and began to think. He scurried into the woods. Before long, the commoner returned from the forest with a long branch.
He put it to the ground just under the boulder’s edge, and dislodged the giant rock from its resting place. He repeated the process until the stone had been rolled out of the way for passersby.
Beneath the boulder was, to the peasant’s surprise, a purse full of gold, and a note from the king, which said, “The obstacle in the path becomes the path. Never forget, within every obstacle is an opportunity to improve our condition.”
Every now and then, a suffering too terrible to name strikes us, and we are left to live with the grief and the sadness of a devastating loss of one type or another.
Those are obstacles of another kind, that cannot be reimagined, reframed, or retooled to look like something else. But, apart from that, we are forced every day to face obstacles of all kinds.
What if, in the case of these everyday problems, we changed how we think about them?
What if we asked ourselves, “This thing I dread, this moment I must face…what if it isn’t all bad? What if, in fact, it isn’t bad at all? What if there are some benefits embedded within it or buried underneath?”
What would you do if that were true?
If you’re like the rest of us, you’d probably do nothing. We become paralyzed. We sit like boulders before the obstacle stuck in our way. We wish we could do something, but feel helpless, and walk away dejected more often than not.
It is clear what blocks our path. And it is unique to every individual one of us.
But the reactions those obstacles provoke are the same, and they are nearly universal: fear; frustration; disappointment; confusion; helplessness; depression; anger; and, sadness.
We are dissatisfied, we feel boxed in, blocked out, stuck. We blame. We make excuses. We deflect.
And ultimately, we do nothing.
We’d rather blame others or write ourselves off as failures than do the one thing we actually have the power to do: change our attitude.
We have very little control over anything in the world. Very, very little.
In fact, the only thing I can control is what I think, what I say, and what I do.
The rest is not up to me. It’s a humbling but liberating truth with which to reckon and that is precisely the work I am doing: coming to terms with that fact.
By changing how we perceive a problem and seeing obstacles for what they really are, and by conjuring the creativity to address them head-on with a will to endure the reality of the limits of our control, we can overcome almost — if not absolutely — everything!
It’s not just about trying to be positive, as in, “This isn’t as bad as it seems.”
But “I can make something good come from this.”
Not Pollyanna positivism, but creativity, opportunism, and ingenuity to gain a new foothold, get new perspective, move ahead, go in a new direction.
It isn’t easy, but it’s simple.
“The obstacle in the path becomes the path,” the king wrote.
As we watch Olympians from all over the place practice their craft on the global stage, we see everyday examples of regular people who have trained and practiced and rehearsed and disciplined themselves to accomplish extraordinary feats of athleticism.
Too many give up and walk away. But not all.
Some practice harder, look for weak spots, leverage something they already had, found a shortcut, flipped the script, did the work, and budged the boulder a quarter-inch to the left.
And again. And again. Until finally…way opened.
But it wasn’t the road that the peasant ended up finding.
It was himself.
With creativity, daring, and focus, every obstacle can be seen for what it is: a challenge to be overcome, a lesson to be learned, an impediment that will be removed, revealing the treasure of a stronger self.
Every obstacle is an opportunity to try something different, to think anew, to triumph.
The thing in your way will become your way.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
