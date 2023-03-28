MASONS DOM

Morgan Wade performs during the shooting of her music video for the song “Wilder Days” in March 2021 in Nashville. The video was directed and edited by John Mason and produced by Amy-Beth Mason, both originally of Owensboro.

While the 2023 Country Music Television (CMT) Music Awards will be airing Sunday on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, some familiar faces may be spotted in the audience.

Singer-songwriter Morgan Wade’s music video “Wilder Days,” which is currently up for “Breakthrough Female Video of the Year,” was created in part by Owensboro natives John and Amy-Beth Mason of the video production company Backwards J.

