While the 2023 Country Music Television (CMT) Music Awards will be airing Sunday on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, some familiar faces may be spotted in the audience.
Singer-songwriter Morgan Wade’s music video “Wilder Days,” which is currently up for “Breakthrough Female Video of the Year,” was created in part by Owensboro natives John and Amy-Beth Mason of the video production company Backwards J.
John and Amy-Beth Mason have been friends for some time and were even considered family before Amy-Beth Mason eventually married John Mason’s older brother Steve.
It all started at the former Goldie’s Best Little Opryhouse in Kentucky.
“I started singing at Goldie’s at 4-years-old when she opened the Opry, and I was the ‘Opryhouse Sweetheart’ for 26 years every weekend …, Amy-Beth Mason said. “... We all met at Goldie’s.
“John and I grew up together. We’ve always been friends and we always shared a lot of the same interests.”
A 1995 graduate of Daviess County High School, Amy-Beth Mason found local success with her song “Mama’s Little Girl” during her youth, but was looking to head in a different direction career-wise.
“I never aspired to have a singing career. I really enjoy more of the … behind-the-scenes,” she said.
Amy-Beth Mason made her way to Belmont University in Nashville to study music business. Currently, she works as the business affairs manager for the Gospel Music Association (GMA), which produces the annual Dove Awards.
Growing up in Owensboro, John Mason and his family moved after his fifth-grade year to Maysville in Mason County.
John Mason said getting involved in production was keen early on.
“From the time I was 6, I was always very interested in making movies,” he said.
After graduating Mason County High School in 1995, John Mason went to visit a friend who was attending Pepperdine University in Los Angeles before deciding to move out west himself in 1997, eventually landing editing positions with Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.
The friendship and previous working relationship between John and Amy-Beth Mason helped shape a business partnership when the pair created Backwards J about three to four years ago.
“When I ended up marrying his brother, it just made sense for us to work together,” Amy-Beth Mason said. “We compliment each other really well because where one of us lacks, the other one usually (has that) strength.”
After moving to Nashville, John Mason connected with Mary Sparr, the manager for Wade who debuted onto the music scene in 2018, among other artists.
“A friend introduced me to Mary, and then I was in touch with Mary for a while,” John Mason said. “As she started developing these artists, we started out making stuff for an artist (named) Ian Noe (from) Beattyville ….”
John Mason found himself in New York going to one of Noe’s shows when he was first introduced to Wade in 2019.
While John and Amy-Beth Mason have worked with Wade on previous projects, being nominated and recognized for their work on “Wilder Days” has been a different experience.
“It’s very surreal. I was very shocked,” John Mason said about the nomination. “... When they announced the nominations, Morgan’s manager posted it on Instagram immediately and tagged me.”
The music video for “Wilder Days” was filmed in Nashville in March 2021, directed and edited by John Mason and produced by Amy-Beth Mason.
As of Monday, the clip has amassed over 4.1 million views on YouTube, while the song has become a top 40 hit on both the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.
“We’ve done multiple of her videos … but her career has really taken off,” Amy-Beth Mason said. “This was definitely the biggest project we’ve done with her ….”
“... (It’s been) very exciting just to watch Morgan’s career explode and more and more people (finding) out about her,” John Mason said.
But John and Amy-Beth Mason also find joy in being on this journey together.
“There’s nothing better than to be able to work with your family,” John Mason said.
“I don’t even think we’ve … argued or had any disagreements at all,” Amy-Beth Mason said. “It just works.”
Both will be in attendance on the big night to find out if they will walk out of the venue with a victory. However, being recognized for their work already seems to be a win in itself.
“I don’t think I’ve ever gone to an awards show; so for me, it’s exceptionally exciting (for) the first time I’m going to be nominated for something,” John Mason said. “It doesn’t get more exciting than that ….”
“... Whether we win or lose, I think it’s just a fun story to be like: ‘Hey, we have this nomination, and we went and we had a fun time,’ ” Amy-Beth Mason said.
The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live starting at 7 p.m. Sunday on CBS and live on demand on Paramount+ Premium.
