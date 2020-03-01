On Dec. 31, Gary Sisk closed the doors at Office Equipment Co. and quietly retired.
The store at 1701 Breckenridge St. had been in business for 70 years and was family-owned the entire time.
Tom and Ruth Monarch, Sisk’s in-laws, opened Office Equipment in April 1949 in the 300 block of Frederica Street, he said.
Later, it moved a block south to a building beside the old Malco Theatre — now Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s Empress Theatre.
And in 1969, the Monarchs built the Breckenridge building.
Sisk started working there in 1976, he said.
“The business was always primarily office supplies with some office machines and office furniture,” he said last week. “When I started here, ledger books were really big items. Today, everything is computerized.”
Sisk said, “Back then, we would order something for someone and they were happy if they got it within a week. Now, they get it the next day. File folders were big back then. Now, everything is stored digitally. We used to sell a ton of calendars. It was just a few last year.”
He said, “Through the years, we had 12 to 15 competitors that were locally owned. We were the last of the locally owned stores.”
At one time, Sisk said, there were three national office supply stores in town — Staples, OfficeMax and Office Depot.
“Now, there’s just Office Depot,” he said.
“We added online sales to stay competitive,” Sisk said. “That was about 25% of our business.”
He said there were a couple of products he never expected to be successful.
Both exploded in popularity for a time, but have since been largely replaced by changing technology.
“I never expected fax machines to be popular,” Sisk said. “And when Post-it Notes came in, I thought they were crazy. I said nobody would buy them. But I was wrong. We sold a ton of them.”
He said, “I met a lot of people through my 43 years here. I miss that.”
One of the biggest changes Sisk saw over the past four decades, he said, was the loss of locally-owned businesses.
“We used to get a lot of orders from banks when they were locally owned,” Sisk said. “But when they were sold to out-of-town banks, that business dropped off.”
He served as president of the Owensboro Rotary Club in 1991 and what as then the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce in 1995.
Sisk said he’s noticed a drop in the number of people who are active in civic organizations and that concerns him.
The decision to close Office Equipment Co. came because “I’m 67 and I was ready to retire,” he said. “My kids weren’t interested in the business. So I sold it to Altstadt’s in Evansville.”
Sisk said, “I wish they had kept the store here open. But they’ve found it’s more cost-effective to ship from Evansville. They kept my salesmen and delivery drivers. They pick up the orders in Evansville daily and bring them back here and deliver them.”
Altstadt’s has been in business since 1964, according to its website.
