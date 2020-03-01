It looks like 2019 was a pretty good year for construction of all types in Owensboro.
The Market Edge, a Knoxville-based company that tracks construction, said last week that Daviess County had 270 residential construction permits in 2019 — up 19% from the year before.
And 43 of them were for houses that cost more than $400,000.
The report also said that there were 166 commercial construction permits issued here last year for a total of $58.3 million worth of projects.
That was up 6% from the $54.7 million in 2018, it said.
• Last week’s building permits show that Hartz Contracting picked up one for a $2 million parking lot paving project and the construction of a retaining wall at Swedish Match, 1121 Industrial Drive.
• Hunter Thompson has opened The Pool Medic LLC serving Daviess and surrounding counties.
He says, “I offer complete pool services, free chemical delivery, pool chemical testing, weekly maintenance programs, pumps, filters, chemicals, swimming pool automation, pool heater install and repairs, liner repairs and concrete and deck cleaning.”
Pool Medic’s slogan is “We bring the pool store to you.”
Thompson can be contacted through The Pool Medic’s Facebook page.
• MOD Pizza, which has an Owensboro location, says its sales were up 24% nationally in 2019 — to $493 million.
The chain opened 64 stores last year, giving it 468 locations.
• J.C. Penney said last week that it will close at least six stores this year.
It didn’t say which stores, but said more details will come on April 7.
The company said sales were down 7.7% last year.
The news release said Penney’s net loss last year was $268 million — up from a loss of $255 million the year before.
• Kentucky REALTORS reported last week that home sales across the state jumped 18.5% in January over the same month last year.
A total of 3,153 homes were sold statewide — up from 2,661 in January 2019.
And the median sale price was up 5.1% to $167,000 — from $158,950 for the same month last year.
