For Michael and Korey Brown, growing not only describes the flowers and tomatoes inside their large greenhouses, but also their business, which has become their family’s livelihood.
Brown Farm Fresh Produce, situated just east of Hartford at 3605 Kentucky 69, began nine years ago at the edge of their driveway.
“It literally started out as a tent with an 8-foot table,” Korey Brown said. “So when the winds would come, it would blow everything off and blow the tents down. We did that for about four or five years. We just kept getting a bigger tent.”
But four years ago, the Browns constructed an open-air permanent structure that protects them and their produce, flowers and other goods from the elements.
Prior to opening their roadside farm stand, the Browns were raising dairy cows in 2012. And at the same time, Korey Brown was battling breast cancer.
“It was either get big or get out,” Korey Brown said. “And with my illness, we couldn’t really get bigger so we got out (of the dairy cow business).”
That’s when the Browns decided that raising vegetables could be a better option than cows.
“The doctor said that gardening would be very therapeutic,” Michael Brown said. “And we found it to be true.”
“So we took it to the extreme,” Korey Brown added. “…We really didn’t have much of a market then. We kind of grew a lot before we knew what to do with it. And it’s only been recently that we sell everything that we do grow.”
They even found a way during the COVID-19 pandemic to use their outdoor setting to their advantage.
The Browns said they created a system that allowed customers to make their orders in a safe manner.
“We roped everything off so they couldn’t come into our facility but they could stand or stay in their cars,” she said. “...This year we obviously hope to be more interactive so people can come in. But that will be determined by regulations we’re given.”
Throughout their ups and downs, Brown Farm Fresh Produce has made it about family and their Ohio County community.
The Browns’ children Alex, 16, Andrew, 12, and Avery, 10, are heavily involved in the growing and selling process. Their fourth and oldest child, Allison, recently married.
But during the peak growing and selling months of the spring and summer, the Browns employ friends, neighbors and extended family members to help meet the demand.
“It’s really a community affair to get everything done, especially when the crops start coming in; it’s very high labor,” Michael Brown said.
They raise their fruits and vegetables on their 30 acres. The Browns dedicate 10 of those acres to sweet corn each year.
They’re in the middle of growing cool-season vegetables such as onions, cabbage, radishes, broccoli and cauliflower.
And last year, the Browns began selling fresh-cut beef that came from cattle owned by Korey Brown’s father.
“This year my son Alex is going to start smoking meat and offering that at the stand as well,” Michael Brown said.
Part of their success has been figuring out what will draw more customers to them.
“We try to do a little bit of everything; whatever people request,” Korey Brown said.
Among the newest products will be strawberries that will be ready in May.
“We have 4,000 strawberry plants; we’re going to do U-pick strawberries this year,” Korey Brown said. “Our strawberries are looking really good.”
Another addition will be flowers that are currently growing in hanging baskets inside one of their greenhouses.
“The flowers we started in February during the ice storm,” Michael Brown said. “It was pretty funny because it was 12 degrees outside but if the sun was even remotely peeking through the clouds it would be 80 or 90 in here.”
They will also offer weekly home delivery of produce and meat boxes of “whatever is fresh that week,” Korey Brown said.
“You can also add a bouquet of fresh flowers for 5 bucks,” she said.
The Browns have set April 5 as their opening day. Their hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and closed on Sundays.
They said customers can expect flowers, cool-season vegetables and garden plants.
And throughout the coming months, the Browns will be planting new vegetable gardens to stagger out their produce even into the fall.
“We don’t just plant one garden,” Michael Brown said. “We actually plant things every week. We’ll be selling tomatoes in October.”
To contact the Browns call 270-256-6213 or to see what is in season, go to the Facebook pages of Brown Farm Fresh Produce or Korey Brown.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.