Matthew Ch. 15:1-9
A discovery was made in 1991, that the heart has its own little brain and nervous system.
It is composed of approximately 40,000 neurons. This is why things like stress, trauma and poverty affects not just your mental and physical condition, but also you’re spiritual.
It’s not only what you ingest into your body through food or drink that damages your heart, it’s also the pressures and experiences of life. When your heart isn’t right, it ultimately will leak out to the rest of your being — mind, body and spirit. It is very important to address the issues of the heart so it doesn’t affect the rest of your life. For out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks.
Throughout scripture, we see passages speaking to the heart of an individual. The physical and emotional condition of the heart affects the heart spiritually. In our scripture of text, Jesus is calling out the hypocrisy of the scribes and Pharisees, who followed Him to Galilee to investigate His ministry. They were shocked that the disciples did not wash their hands before they ate. This was a command by tradition, not by scripture. They were attempting to hold the disciples to rigid rituals.
Jesus came to the defense of the disciples by calling out the scribes and Pharisees for holding the disciples to a rigid ritual. This rigidness actually hinders a relationship with God. The preoccupation of what’s being done on the outside, and not the heart, works against addressing intimate issues. Jesus pointed out a simple but important command to honor your father and mother. It was to ensure adult children would take care of aging parents. Instead of honoring the command, the scribes and Pharisees took their resources and declared their possessions were a gift from God. This rendered them useless for any other use.
Through this loophole they could avoid honoring their parents by honoring this tradition. They found a way to be religious and right at the same time. The tradition was hypocrisy because it dishonored the father and mother. The scribes and Pharisees were right about the tradition and not righteous in the eyes of God. A person could be following the law and still be dishonorable in the sight of God.
Jesus told them, you honor God with your lips, but your heart is far from God. Jesus was talking about religious externalism. There are many today who can say, ‘I’m feeding the hungry, giving to the poor and volunteering my time to help others,’ but still have a heart far from God. If your motives are not aligned with God, then what you do does not honor Him.
In this scripture, Jesus is addressing ceremonial cleanliness verses a relationship with God. What good does it do to have clean hands and your heart is dirty?
God is wanting believers to undergo “heart surgery.” He wants our hearts to be pure through a relationship with God. God wants access to your heart. We tend to guard our hearts because of the hurt we experience and then give pieces of our heart to those who don’t deserve access.
Those who are guarded shut everyone out of their heart, including God. God can see through the outside and see the pain in your heart. In this scripture, Jesus didn’t mind the scribes and Pharisees following Him. He already knew what He was dealing with, He knew their heart.
Healing begins with allowing God to heal your hurting heart. Surrendering to God allows Him to put the broken pieces back together again. You can die of a broken heart. There is a void that only God can fill. That part of you is only reserved for God.
We need to examine the motives of our hearts because out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks. If your heart is hurt, you will hurt others. If your heart is broken, the only thing flowing out of your mouth is brokenness. If you have given your heart away to undeserving people, you will have nothing to give to God. God is the great physician, and He wants to conduct surgery on your heart.
God is the potter and you are the clay. He wants to put the broken pieces of your heart back together again. Opening up to God is the only way to heal.
Jesus is calling out the hypocrisy in your life with truth. If hypocrisy is not called out, change cannot take place. Calling it out brings it to the surface to deal with the issues. Some of us have been following Jesus, but our hearts are far from Him. We go through the routine of church and tradition without relationship with God and inward change.
But I’m calling out the hypocrisy, in LOVE. Jesus wants a relationship with you, not ritual and tradition. Jesus doesn’t want a person that is right all the time, He wants you to be righteous. He provides us this opportunity to build and grow into a better version of ourselves. Being shaped by the truth of His word in love gives room for God’s unmerited grace.
Give God the access He needs to heal your heart through the power of His love.
