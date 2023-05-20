I am directionally challenged. Or geographically challenged. However you wish to describe my lack of know-how when it comes to travel. I like landmarks, not technical jargon. I don’t think I am alone in my plight because I have talked to many folks, especially women, who can relate.
When the little GPS devices came out that plugged into the lighter in vehicles, I snatched one up and found tremendous security in having it along for the ride. When the smartphones launched with a GPS built right in, I was thrilled. The open road could no longer intimidate me. I could go anywhere.
I didn’t. But I felt I could, if I wanted to head out on an adventure.
I have used the GPS on my phone more times than I can count to get me places not so far from my own driveway. It works great. Until it doesn’t. It has taken me to the wrong place a few times. Most recently, I found myself meandering on a country road going nowhere fast. Or more correctly going to the wrong place fast.
I had a general idea of where I was going but wanted to use the GPS “just in case.” I punched in the address and headed out. The fella talking to me from my phone insisted I go one way even though it was the opposite direction I expected. Thinking I was simply taking an alternate route to my destination, I obliged and followed his lead. I ended up 30 minutes out of my way in the wrong direction. Many twists and turns later, I approached an intersection I was familiar with and breathed a sigh of relief. Winding country roads are no joke. I was on a bit of a time crunch too, which added to my distress. As you can probably imagine, I was very happy to finally figure out my location.
During this little unplanned road trip, I really tried to remain upbeat and positive. Having been in similar situations before, it did no good to rant about it. God was the only one Who could hear me, and He already knew my situation. I uttered a simple question, albeit more in frustration than prayerfulness, “Lord, why am I here?” I turned up the praise music, determined not to let this misadventure spoil my afternoon.
The miles ticked by, and I finally arrived at my long-awaited destination. And I made it to my other appointment on time too. As I ran more errands later that afternoon, talked to more people and experienced some interesting God moments, all of the pieces began to fall neatly into place. God had been at work the entire time.
These words from Dr. David Jeremiah definitely resonate with me, “Our pathways often twist through stormy landscapes; but when we look back, we’ll see a thousand miles of miracles and answered prayers.”
It was a winding path to teach me to trust Him. It was an unfamiliar path to teach me dependance upon Him. It was a frightening path to teach me of His faithfulness. It was a good path to bring Him glory. It was a path that led to an answered prayer and a blessing from my Father. I was humbled and grateful.
Walking in the unfamiliar, by our choosing or not, is unsettling. When things don’t go according to plan, decisions must be made.
Do we trust Him? Or do we not?
Do we attempt to navigate by our own efforts or rely on His guidance?
Do we strive in our own strength or yield to His power and might?
God took me on a journey I had not intended to go, down a road I didn’t want to wander that had me questioning much along the way. He took me to a place I didn’t expect, to remind me of things He didn’t want me to forget. Later, He would point out where I had been in order to show me where I was going.
He is faithful. He is trustworthy. He is the ultimate GPS. His directions are fail proof and will not lead us down the wrong path or in the wrong direction.
The devotional Jesus Calling offers some valuable thoughts, “Do you trust Me to orchestrate your life events as I choose, or are you still trying to make things go according to your will? If you keep trying to carry out your intentions while I am leading you in another direction, you deify your desire. Be on the lookout for what I am doing in your life.”
A life wholly surrendered to Jesus is a different life. It’s a different kind of living. He changes everything.
“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28
The hows, the whys and the whens of life still matter, just not so much. Loosening that grip on what we hold to so tightly is quite freeing. Worldly worries do not vanish, but they can be viewed from a very different vantage point in light of an eternity with Jesus. Getting lost on a winding country road is still a possibility, but when He is involved, it can actually be a delightful detour.
Journeying with Jesus is the grandest adventure ever. He will take you places you never knew you wanted to go.
