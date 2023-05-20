I am directionally challenged. Or geographically challenged. However you wish to describe my lack of know-how when it comes to travel. I like landmarks, not technical jargon. I don’t think I am alone in my plight because I have talked to many folks, especially women, who can relate.

When the little GPS devices came out that plugged into the lighter in vehicles, I snatched one up and found tremendous security in having it along for the ride. When the smartphones launched with a GPS built right in, I was thrilled. The open road could no longer intimidate me. I could go anywhere.

