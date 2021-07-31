These are the generations of Esau (that is, Edom).
— Genesis 36:1 ESV
What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about the Old Testament?
For some, it may be the account of Noah or David. While for others the Old Testament is remembered for one thing: the genealogies! Why does it matter that “so and so begot so and so”?
Many times we struggle to connect with genealogies in the Bible because the names seem so distant and foreign to us.
But that is the point!
In Genesis 36, we find a genealogy of the family of Esau (the nation of Edom). In the list are chiefs and kings long forgotten in the history of the world. Without their names listed in that chapter, we wouldn’t have any record of them.
This is a lesson for us. We, too, will follow the same path. Few of us will be truly remembered beyond a few generations at best. We will be forgotten in history.
Just consider how many U.S. presidents you may read about in history books, but you don’t give any second thought to. Consider world leaders who have gone before with their incredible empires, yet we give them no mind.
Consider that generations have come and gone and few of us know the name of our great grandparents. So many of us only think about history as the last 200 or so years, yet there are thousands of years of history lost to us.
Genealogies should confront us with the humbling truth, we will be forgotten. Don’t live for the glimmer of fame, for all fame is temporary. Don’t live for the false promises of riches because they can’t come with us.
In fact, everything we own will be given to someone else who did not earn it! Solomon reminds us of this in Ecclesiastes 2:18-23. All the stuff we labor for will be given to someone who likely didn’t labor for it. Our memory will be forgotten, outside of a potential tombstone in a cemetery.
This should change our priorities.
It should lead us to ask, “What will last longer than history? What will last beyond our life here on this earth? What investments today will pay dividends beyond us?”
Jesus calls us to consider the same question, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal.” (Matthew 6:19-20)
King Jesus was ultimately calling us to His service. Eternal treasures are investments made for Him and His Kingdom.
It is the decision to raise our kids knowing this life is not all that matters. It is devoting ourselves toward the local church, the place where God’s Kingdom is made visible on earth.
It is diving deep into God’s Word, for by meditating on it we can become blessed, fruitful disciples (see Psalm 1).
What is your investment?
Will it fade into obscurity like Esau’s or will it be laid up in Heaven, a place where not even death gets the final word?
May God create in us an eternal perspective like that of missionary C.T. Stuff who closed his famous poem, “Only One Life” with these words, “Only one life, ‘twill soon be past, Only what’s done for Christ will last.”
