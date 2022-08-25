How many times have we heard our parents or grandparents start a story with this saying? The moral of their thought usually centered around a modern convenience or practice that would have been considered ridiculous generations ago.
Well, I am here to confess that I have officially reached “back in my day” status.
When Daviess County Public Schools recently announced they were postponing the first day of school, my social media accounts were flooded with parents upset about the decision. Negative posts after negative posts, all adding their two cents to the situation.
I couldn’t help but think, “back in my day, my family faced changes like this every day.”
As a special needs family, my parents had no choice but to navigate uncharted waters, oftentimes alone. And this was and is not unique to them.
All special needs families face unforeseen changes every day, every year, every new season of life. Changes that impact employment, healthcare, and education — like a three-day school delay — are significant for us, but for special needs families, these types of changes are more normal.
My parents and the parents of the families I serve through Puzzle Pieces have adapted to change, gaining a resiliency that can only be found from advocating for a child with special needs.
These parents don’t focus on the negative or dwell on change, which is inevitable.
Instead, they focus on the outcome. What will make my child more independent, safer, healthier?
They figure it out, make sacrifices, and don’t point fingers along the way.
I think we can all learn a thing or two from families raising children with disabilities.
Rather than venting your frustrations or allowing your stress to control your response to change, what if you flipped the script?
Take a deep breath and pivot. Imagine what a controlled response to a stressful change would teach our kids about problem solving. Set the example of resiliency when you face uncertainty and knowing what you can and can’t control.
I’m not suggesting blind optimism is the solution. I’m not saying that embracing the positive is the key to parenting.
Embrace the hard situations and celebrate getting through them.
Because funneling your energy into what you can control matters.
The energy you put into your family and the community matters.
Do you pour energy into your family and community or do you drain it out?
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
