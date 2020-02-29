“Read in the name of thy Lord who created; [He] created the human being from blood clot. Read in the name of thy Lord who taught by the pen: [He] taught the human being what he did not know.” The Holy Quran (96:1-5)
Striving for knowledge was the first revelation and commandment from God to Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon him (“PBUh”). With the first Quranic revelation as our inspiration to obtain knowledge and Prophet Muhammad’s famous sayings that “Seeking knowledge is obligatory upon every Muslim” (Sunan Ibn Majah) — many Muslims pursue knowledge PURPOSEFULLY as a means of obedience to God and a path to success. But we surely cannot do it without our children’s educators, administrators, counselors and scholars.
It is you our principals — who manage school operations, including overseeing the teachers, staff, and curriculum. And who also provide a safe and productive environment for our children to learn in. It is you our school administrators — who ensure that everyone within the education system is operating efficiently and effectively. It is you our school counselors — who help provide academic and career guidance — as well as social and emotional guidance and care as needed.
It is you our teachers and scholars — that implement all the necessary educational standards while teaching our children their required subjects all the while pushing them to excellence in education and character.
Without you all — our children would not know how to cultivate the seeds of knowledge and to pursue something beyond what they could ever hope to achieve. Since God is the source of all knowledge, we see you all as the conduits of obtaining this knowledge. And to honor our educators is honoring God.
We see your early morning hours of instructional preparation and we see your extended hours of tutoring, STEM, robotics and math club mentoring — all of which help cultivate an understanding of shared responsibility in giving back to our communities through community service.
You are also at times — not only our children’s educators but also their nurturers and protectors after us. Often times — it is you who takes the time to learn from your Muslim students and their parents about their faith. AND WE ARE SO GRATEFUL FOR THIS.
Learning about why your Muslim child dresses modestly and why they cover their hair with hijabs or scarves — knowing that it is an act of worship just like that of how nuns wear the habit, and Orthodox Jewish women — helps you better advocate for everyone’s right to practice their faith safely.
It is you — who is most often the first line of defense against bullying. As a minority faith, many of our children face subtle biases regarding even what they eat and not eat. Knowing that Muslims, like their Jewish cousins cannot consume pork or pork by products like gelatin, marshmallows or jello — can help with meaningful conversations regarding everyone’s diversity of faith and culture.
How many of you have quietly taken care of your students’ needs without even letting us know? We are told that one in six children struggle with hunger (“One in six Americans go hungry. We can’t succeed on an empty stomach” The Guardian 09/14/17). Thank you for establishing things such as school pantries through your Family Resource Centers to combat childhood hunger.
How many times do you purchase things that our children need for class with your own money? And of course — there’s the homework! Without challenging the students to push themselves to understand different concepts, languages, cultures, traditions and — their personal growth, confidence and self-esteem would not be present.
Thank you for all your countless sacrifices to help our children grow, stay safe, and develop excellence in education and character.
Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.h) said: “Whoever teaches a (branch of) knowledge (that brings goodness to others) will have the reward of the one who acts upon it, without that detracting from his reward in the slightest.”
“Who goes seeking knowledge, then he is in Allah/God’s cause until he returns.” (Jami‘ at-Tirmidhi 2647)
“When a person dies, his deeds are cut off except for three: Continuing charity, knowledge that others benefited from, and a righteous son who supplicates for him. (Jami‘ at-Tirmidhi 1376)
Dear honored school teachers, administrators, counselors and staff — it’s so often that we forget these sacrifices you make while teaching and nurturing our children. To celebrate who you are — what you mean to all of us — means to also honor your stature with God.
Educators indeed walk in the spirit and footsteps of all our beloved prophets (Peace Be upon them all). All are conveyers and teachers of God’s creation, His love and His Mercy. Honoring you is indeed Honoring God.
“Your teacher enjoys the right over you that you should honor him/her and pay him/her respect in different assemblies. You should be very attentive to his words. You should not raise your voice above his.
Imam Ja’far Sadiq (A.S)
On behalf of all your precious students and their grateful parents — thank you.
And may God’s Peace and Blessings be with you always.
