During this season of back to school chaos, I can’t help but think of the teachers. Many may not know that I was a special education teacher prior to opening Puzzle Pieces. I was in the classroom for six years before taking that leap of faith. And I can affirm that teaching today is not what it was a decade ago. Amidst a nationwide shortage of educators and heightened expectations to shape the future generation, my heart goes out to the teachers stepping into classrooms this year.
I recognize that their choice of profession stems from a genuine passion for teaching and a strong sense of purpose. But, I can remember a time that I questioned it all.
I always knew that I wanted to be a special education teacher. From early childhood, I knew I wanted to make a difference for other special education students like my brother. I remember the sense of pride that I felt walking across that stage on the WKU football field to receive my college diploma. Not only was I going to finally become a teacher, but I was also the first person in my family that had — or would — graduate from college.
But that determination and perfectly-executed life plan came into question just 13 weeks into my first year of teaching.
I had students that were non-verbal, had aggressive tendencies, struggled with transitions, were overly sensitive to sounds and found it difficult to deal with change in their environment.
Each day I taught my students, I felt like I was failing them. I wasn’t making the progress I wanted to see. After 13 weeks of this, I began to second-guess my profession. I was defeated and questioned if I was truly meant to be a special education teacher.
In a Hail Mary moment — or maybe more divine intervention — I called a former professor that had mentored me through college. I told her about my students, and the advice she offered I will never forget.
“Amanda, remember your why,” she said. “Allow your heart to guide your teaching, and not scramble to find all the right cookie-cutter strategies. Teach from your heart as if you were teaching your brother. Connect with them.”
That one statement changed my entire teaching career.
She was right. I had spent countless hours pulling out my college books. I had Googled special education teaching strategies. I had consulted with a specialist from the district on a weekly basis. But none of that worked.
College prepared me for the various disabilities I would see in my classroom — the different development stages, accommodations and best strategies. But my education didn’t prepare me for connecting with my students. I learned that from being a sibling. And what I needed to be reminded of was that being a teacher isn’t all about teaching. It’s also about connecting.
So, teachers, as you embark on a new school year, I wanted to share some tips with you that helped me during my time in the classroom.
1. The parents of your students are the experts. They are your greatest resource of information about their child. Be open to their advocacy and take notes, because you will need to learn those exact skills as you sharpen your own advocacy skills.
2. Don’t get so caught up in the daily grind of teaching, assessments, paperwork and routines that you forget to build a relationship with each of your students in a different way that is meaningful to them. Prioritize trust, a sense of comfort and safety, and establish that you care — then get to the teaching.
3. Be confident in yourself and how you want to teach. Don’t lose sight of your own path when trying a new teaching method. Don’t allow the “that’s the way it’s always been done” mentality to trump your own instinct. Be open and listen to what other teachers/staff tell you, but confident in what you bring to the classroom, not losing sight of your why.
4. Trial and error will become your lifeline. Evolve as you get to know your students. Adapt as they need you to. Don’t make them fit to your systems, rather you change to fit to their needs. When you can do that, you will teach them everything they need to know and more.
5. Most importantly don’t focus so much on the difficult parts of your day in the classroom that you forget to take a step back and see all the blessings and victories.
Educators, remember, genuine connections lay the foundation for meaningful learning experiences. Your impact will go beyond academics, shaping lives and fostering a sense of belonging.
