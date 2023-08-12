When Jordan Wilson released his book “Jesus > Drugs” in 2021, he wasn’t sure of its purpose, other than telling his journey of overcoming his drug addiction and how he found redemption through becoming a born-again Christian.
Wilson, Friends of Sinners development director, said he didn’t have a plan for after it was published.
“Six months (after publishing), I had left it alone, maybe made a couple Facebook posts (and that) was about it,” Wilson said.
But it took driving by the Daviess County Detention Center to give him the idea to give his book to a friend who was incarcerated there.
“I thought, ‘I’m going to donate a copy of my book and maybe they’ll let him read it first,’ ” Wilson said.
Wilson said there was no resistance to his request and that his friend was able to read it before adding it to the jail’s library.
It was then that Wilson realized other detention centers and prisons could be interested in having a copy for their inmates.
“During that time period, I felt the Lord encouraging me to donate a copy of the book to every single jail and prison in the United States,” he said.
“I didn’t know how much money it was going to cost; I didn’t know how many facilities there were.
“I’m not rich or famous; I didn’t know how I could do any of this.”
After researching the number of jails — local, state and federal — in the United States, Wilson learned there were more than 5,000 across the country.
From there, Wilson said he placed a U.S. map on his wall and then began a social media fundraising campaign with the goal of generating between $45,000 and $50,000 — enough money to buy the number of books needed and to ship them.
“I decided I would fundraise one state at a time, with Kentucky being first,” Wilson said. “People went crazy for it.”
In less than six months, Wilson raised enough money to not only fund Kentucky, but also the remaining 49 states.
“…Not only fundraised but shipped in five months,” he said. “I thought it would take five years.”
With his goal reached for the United States, Wilson decided to go international.
He started with Canada, which had around 160 jails, and he met that goal within three to four months.
“It was clear that God wasn’t done with this,” Wilson said.
Wilson then set his sights on Mexico, which meant he needed to have it translated to Spanish.
But instead of waiting for the Spanish translation, he moved on to another English-speaking country.
“I’m so hyper, and I can’t sit still,” he said.
“I didn’t want to wait for the two or three months that it was going to take them to translate it.
“So I just decided to start fundraising for Australia.”
Since beginning raising money to send his book to the 115 Australian jails, the Spanish version has been completed.
“So After Australia, we’ll do Mexico,” he said.
One major difference in shipping internationally is the cost.
Domestic media mail runs around $4, but international shipping starts at $24 per book.
Wilson said he’s raised $800 of the $3,100 needed to provide the 115 books for Australia.
“We’ve been raising the funds for probably two months, so this one has been a slower process,” Wilson said.
For Wilson, this endeavor has become a personal prison ministry, reaching those who are incarcerated because of their drug addiction.
Wilson, 35, said his prayer is that his book inspires others with the hope of escaping addiction, as he did nearly 10 years ago, and that it becomes “an instrument” that leads to salvation.
“Whenever I gave my life to Christ, I was all in, whatever that looked like,” Wilson said.
“This has become a passion of mine. I want to see inmates give their life to Christ.”
