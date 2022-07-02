I love fireworks. I love everything about them. The childhood memories. The anticipation.
The thrilling “thoomp” of the powder being shot from the cannons. The blinding boom that rattles my bones.
And while I am sensitive to the reality that those sounds can be scary and traumatic for men and women who suffer from PTSD and for animals, especially dogs, who cower in their kennels, the crackle and the pops that go late into the evening most nights around this time of year that bother many have never bothered me.
In years past we’ve ridden our bikes downtown and have taken in Owensboro’s “All American Fourth of July” fireworks show, along with 15,000 other people.
It was always fantastic.
The new COVID-era strategy of hosting multiple shows in multiple locations is equally wonderful. We can see three different fireworks demonstrations from our front yard. Honestly, though, I like it better with a lot of other humans around me.
And neither the nostalgia nor the boom is what I love about the whole thing.
What I love is how millions of Americans gather every year at about the same time on the same day and they all set up their chairs and lay down their blankets and wait, excitedly, for the same thing.
What I love is how we, who are made up of so many differences, can all sit side by side, facing a common direction, with a common hope, and “oooh” and “ahhh” together at the same sight.
As we all looked toward that shadowy sky waiting for 9:15 to come, as we tilt our heads back and our eyes up to see and to enjoy the exact same beautiful demonstration of heat and light, it occurs to me:
At that moment, no one was thinking about the political differences and voting history of the people beside him, holding their children up on their shoulders.
Just then, no one was wondering about the moral decisions of the young couple sitting in front of her with their heads back and mouths agape, smiling from ear to ear.
No one was questioning the legitimacy of the lifestyles of the people surrounding them, or their parenting style, or their religious beliefs, or their income level, or their practices of personal intimacy.
Instead, for that moment, for thirty minutes on a July night, there used to be thousands-upon-thousands of Americans of every color, style, belief, and politic staring into the same sky, smiling. Even with multiple shows across the city, that is still true, only at a distance.
I love fireworks not because of the power they have to rattle my ribs, but because of the power they have to unite the likes of us, with all of our differences and conflicts, in a common vision, with a common sense of delight.
I don’t know of anything else that does that to us anymore.
Not baseball, not church, not even the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner” does that anymore.
But fireworks, especially on Independence Day, still have that power.
Independence.
Freedom.
I am proud to be an American. I love our country.
And in that way, I consider myself a patriot.
But, according to William Sloane Coffin, the now-deceased, once-pastor to the nation, there are three kinds of patriots, two bad, one good.
“The bad ones,” Coffin said, “are the uncritical lovers and the loveless critics.”
But, “good patriots carry on a lover’s quarrel with their country, a reflection of God’s lover’s quarrel with all the world.”
I have always loved July Fourth, and I have always happily celebrated what it means to be American. Together in our short history, we have weathered many great storms and have fought many great battles.
However, at the same time, those storms still rage, the war is still being waged.
My lover’s quarrel with our nation and with its leaders has nothing to do with my lack of support, or pride, or love, or patriotism, but quite the opposite.
Because I am a patriot, I ask questions.
Because I love our country, I push back on the status quo.
Because of my pride, I resist “business as usual.”
As a therapist who cares deeply about the well-being of people, and as a public theologian, who bears some responsibility for thinking critically and speaking thoughtfully about issues that we all face, some of us more seriously than others, it is incumbent on me and you, too, I believe, that we all bear a moral mandate to lift up the ideal of what it could mean if we were to truly become the Beloved Community that Martin Luther King, Jr., envisioned as he wrestled with Scripture.
In the past, as we rode our bikes from the riverfront when the fireworks were over, we took the side streets home. Neighbors were gathered in one another’s front lawns and in the middle of the road to watch each other’s own personal fireworks displays. Everyone waved at us as we drove by.
“Happy Fourth!” they called out to us, and us to them, as right then there wasn’t anything between us but the night air.
No racial divide.
No moral divide.
No religious divide.
No political divide.
No divisions at all.
But I couldn’t help but think: How free are we really?
Are my African-American brothers and sisters free to ride their bikes down these same city’s streets without fear?
Are my LGBTQIA+ brothers and sisters free to lean on one another, hand-in- hand, kissing, as my wife and I were free to do while we watched the fire rise up in the sky?
Are my brothers and sisters who are expressively critical of the current Supreme Court’s recent decision free to speak their mind without receiving threatening backlash on social media between the pictures of fireworks shows from sea to shining sea?
How free are we? How free do we really want to be?
The Declaration of Independence, signed 246 years ago, ends with these words:
“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.”
That is what the fireworks and the food trucks and the glow sticks and the band are all about.
The beauty and power of a community that pledges itself to one another.
We don’t do that anymore.
And until we do, we will continue to suffer, because until there is some freedom for all of us, there is no real freedom for any of us.
