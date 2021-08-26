Back to school is such a special time of year for parents.
I know we all saw the photos of sleepy-eyed, excited kiddos, perfectly posed with their new backpacks and lunch boxes that flooded our social media feeds a few weeks ago.
But this year, like last, is a little different than normal, with the requirement of one highly-debated back-to-school accessory — a mask.
I couldn’t help but notice that instead of enjoying the excitement of back-to-school time, a lot of parents are putting energy into the divisive debate of the mask mandate.
I am not here to join the heated discussion, but I do have a plea for parents.
Stop reacting in the moment, giving into your emotions without thinking of the consequences. Stop judging others with differing opinions, without taking the time to understand their unique perspective.
Not only does this unintentionally plant fear in our kids, but it also teaches them that being different is bad. As someone who has been a lifelong advocate for individuals with disabilities, I worry about the implications this can have on our children.
Your children will see, meet or interact with people that look, talk, and think differently than themselves. Those differences do not make them less important or less valued. Teach your children about acceptance and inclusion.
Teach them to see the light that those around them who are different bring into the world.
Your children will interact with peers who have differing opinions. Teach them first to seek understanding. Teach them to ask themselves, “why does this person believe what they believe?”
Then teach them to accept everyone is entitled to their own opinion — no matter how controversial. We all have the right to our own ideas. We do not have to agree with them, but we do have to respect them.
Your children will encounter others who spend energy on negativity, on things beyond their control. Teach them how to have a positive mindset. Teach them about what barriers can impede growth and how to persevere.
I am just as guilty as the next parent about avoiding the tough talks. But that isn’t doing our kids any good.
It’s not doing our world any good either. Our children are our future leaders. They will grow up to be our next generation of legislators, medical professionals and educators. The time to instill in them the lessons of acceptance, grace, inclusion and respect is now.
And don’t assume your child isn’t ready for heavy topics. Help educate them on a level appropriate for their age. Don’t assume your child knows better either.
Step up and ensure they know right from wrong. Teach them to offer grace and educate them when they don’t.
But most importantly, model the behavior you want to see in them. Our children are always watching and listening to us.
They may not be able to read our social media comments, but our children do hear how we talk about other people behind their backs or how we react to others when we think they aren’t looking.
Every person has a story that impacts his or her journey. It shapes who we are, what we believe, and how we treat others around us.
Instill in your children a desire to understand and respect others’ stories.
After all, your children are forming their own stories right now.
What better way to help them write the early chapters?
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
