The Velvet Bombers, the well-known Owensboro group that spent more than two decades in the public eye, will be returning to the spotlight.
The five-piece band continues on with founding members Mark Gordon and Gordon “Gordy” Wilcher, along with band veteran Bob Meacham, and new members David Malone and Gregory Franzman.
While most of the original members got their start in their own respective journeys in the 1970s, the group itself started out exclusively in-studio in the late ‘80s recording original music for former member Bobby Blackford with “no real plans to play live.”
However, the band received a request to perform at a friend’s wedding in Carbondale, Illinois in 1985.
“That was supposedly a one-time thing … and that old feeling came back,” Wilcher said.
The group continued to focus on studio work while developing the live act and eventually started playing out in 1995, becoming known for their covers of dance, Motown and rock ‘n’ roll tracks throughout town and beyond, making appearances for 18 consecutive years at Friday After 5 since the second season and becoming a regular at the Executive Inn Rivermont.
“Back then, the music scene was very robust and was more lively than today and it was about doing what we love but also making some extra money,” Wilcher said.
They even scored a couple hits in the tri-state with their original songs “Hit Man” and ‘’Dancing on the Wall,’’ with the latter being about the Berlin Wall being torn down and was written and recorded the same night that the event occurred.
Originally featuring Gordon, Wilcher, Blackford, Larry Basham and Dennis Kiper for the live shows, the group experienced a few changes including drummers such as Jackie Robinson, John Calhoun and David Cook as well as vocalist Lauren Michelle Calhoun and vocalist and guitarist Jeff Wahler.
Meacham was added to the mix after Wahler’s passing in 2011, who was already known as part of another established group the Arnold Chinn Group (later renamed to The Arnold Chin Band without the second “n”) and is currently part of another local band Rack ‘Em Leon.
While the band traveled through different parts of the country, Owensboro was always special to them and built a synergy with the crowds that would come out and watch them perform.
“They were loyal to us,” Gordon said. “...We looked at it like it wasn’t ‘here’s the audience and here’s the band.’ It was like, ‘Here’s the audience and the band in one.’ ”
However, the band decided to go their separate ways and played their last show New Year’s Eve 2012 at Pangea Cafe before coming back for reunion shows at Friday After 5 in 2016 and again in 2021.
Gordon, Wilcher and Meacham began performing as an acoustic trio The V-Bombs Unplugged since 2018, which led to the idea of bringing back a full band to the masses.
“We’re doing that and having fun and it’s good,” Wilcher said. “But for some reason, we all said, ‘Man, it would be nice to take our electric guitars out again and play.’ ”
“That’s all there really is to it,” Meacham said. “We just wanted to make more noise.”
Despite not having some of the original members in the lineup, the group doesn’t want to have folks thinking that they’ve replaced former members, but rather honoring their legacies and celebrating the talents of Malone and Franzman in this new iteration.
“In the military, you say a form-fit-function replacement. No such thing in music,” Meacham said.
“We’re just excited to do it and to have them aboard,” Wilcher said.
Wilcher said that Franzman started to perform with the trio on some select shows and has played “on and off” with the band throughout the years.
“It feels great,” Franzman said. “...I love all types of music. I play in a lot of different groups and (play) just different styles and I’m excited about exploring different things.”
Malone, on the other hand, said that he had never heard the group play before despite living in Owensboro since the late ‘70s but was aware of the group’s credibility.
“I heard the reputation and knew they had an excellent reputation and … these guys were serious and we have a lot of fun,” Malone said. “I like these guys so far.”
The group started rehearsals only a month ago and have already been hard at work putting on the best show possible with three-hour rehearsals every week complete with a full PA system, sound checks and taking time to practice the harmonies until perfection.
But the hard work is worth it.
“It’s fun,” Gordon said. “We wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t fun.”
The group’s current song list includes familiar tracks like The Beach Boys’ ”Sail On, Sailor,” Santana’s “Evil Ways,” Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade Of Pale” and The Band’s “The Weight” while still trying to focus on the vocals.
“We’re still very new (and) we’re still finding out what we can do that works,” Meacham said. “We’ve got so many songs from so many different sources to draw on to figure out what works ….”
“That’s one thing we always prided ourselves on in The Velvet Bombers. We had four lead singers. We covered everything from Motown to Stax (Records) to The Beatles to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons,” Wilcher said. “We tried to be a vocal band. I don’t see that a lot anymore and I think that’s something that we want to continue to feature.”
And fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the group in action.
The group will begin playing once a month at Lure Seafood & Grille, with hopes of starting in June, including a performance during Friday After 5 on Aug. 12.
Ben Skiadas, owner of Lure Seafood & Grille, has a personal history with the band since the beginning, as he is the nephew of the person who got married at the wedding the group performed for in the late ‘80s.
“All these guys have been in my life since I can remember,” Skiadas said. “They’ve all been very constant in my life. Family friends and mentors in different ways …. These guys are an institution in this town ….”
“For me, it’s a chance for us to get out and see how it’s going to go,” Wilcher said. “Ben’s been so helpful to the musicians in the area. …Right now, that’s what we’re looking at but I’m planning for the fall and the winter and hoping that the summer shows can give us a launch pad ….”
Wilcher said that the community has been supportive of the group’s comeback and are excited to see them back doing what they do best.
“It’s been good, it’s been positive,” Wilcher said. “I feel like even though we’ve been gone for a little while, …I feel like we’re going to be familiar and fresh as well. Freshly familiar.”
Overall, the group’s hope is quite simple.
“We just want to play,” Wilcher said. “We just want to do what we love ….”
“...If you’re not playing, you’re not happy,” Meacham said.
For more information on the group and upcoming shows, visit facebook.com/groups/48293469660.
