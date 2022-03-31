RonSonlyn Clark, senior director of substance use and prevention at RiverValley Behavioral Health, has announced her retirement after nearly 20 years in the position, though she still plans on working — but only a little bit.
Clark began her career in substance use treatment and prevention more than 33 years ago at the Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville.
She started as a vocational counselor for patients who had chronic mental illness. Eventually, she was given a caseload of substance use clients, which she said she resisted at first.
Clark said she never intended on getting into substance use treatment.
“I didn’t like it at first,” she said. “I really, really resisted working with substance abuse, and I ended up getting … about three clients that really did well, and I kind of liked watching them get better.
“Two of them stayed in recovery, and one of them went on to work in recovery and stays in touch with me to this day.”
Eventually, Clark became the director for the treatment program at the facility.
She moved to Owensboro in 1997 to work with individuals in recovery through OASIS, an organization serving women and their children escaping situations of domestic violence.
Clark began working at RVBH three years later as an outpatient therapist before beginning her most recent role in 2003.
She said beginning work in substance use recovery and prevention was somewhat trying at first, not only because it was not what she originally intended for her career, but also because she did not have a background in handling substance use.
Many individuals working in recovery and prevention, she said, have histories of substance use or have family members or loved ones who have.
“I am not a recovering person, and I don’t come from a family where there was any substance abuse,” she said, “so I’m kind of an odd duck when it comes to being in this profession.”
Despite this, she said she grew to love working in the field.
“I wouldn’t trade what I have done for any job in the world,” she said. “I have had the experience of getting to know them intimately and getting to know them at their lowest point; I’ve seen many succeed, I’ve seen some that have died. I have been very blessed to get to know the best people. I’ve had great staff members. I’ve had great clients.”
She said she has been able to see how the field has shifted, as well as general attitudes toward substance use.
Clark said there has been a move to increase services for women over the years and more focus placed on the trauma that perpetuates substance use — such as domestic violence and sexual abuse — and looking at ways to discontinue those cycles.
She said there has also been much more education in recent years to help decrease the stigma surrounding substance use and to understand it more as a mental health issue rather than a criminal issue.
A lot of Clark’s work has been focused on education and ending the stigma.
Among Clark’s many career accomplishments is the development of the Amethyst Center in March 2021, a program geared toward assisting women in recovery, including those who are pregnant or nursing with the goal of breaking the cycle of addiction.
Since its opening, she said there have been nine babies born completely drug-free with three more soon to be born.
Clark was also the first woman in Kentucky to be certified for disordered gambling counseling, now serving as the president for the Kentucky Council for Problem gambling.
Additionally, she has received an award for outstanding services for women in substance abuse in Kentucky, the Robert Straus Award for lifetime achievement in substance abuse in Kentucky, the Daviess County BTW Woman of Achievement Award and the Lighthouse Beacon Award for leadership in substance use.
During her tenure as senior director, the RVBH substance use and prevention program has won six national best practice awards for consumer satisfaction from the Mental Health Corporation of America.
Clark said she has had a “tremendous” and fulfilling career, and although she has retired, she will still continue some of her part-time work in substance use, including teaching at Western Kentucky University and providing disordered gambling counseling clinician supervision for those seeking counseling certification.
In her spare free time, Clark said she also hopes to spend more time with her family, traveling and engaging more in her nature photography.
“The outpouring of love and support has been awesome,” Clark said. “I went kicking and screaming into the field of substance abuse because I did not want to do it, but it’s been a tremendous run — a tremendous career.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
