Aaron Lewis, the frontman of the rock band Staind and CMT Music Award nominated country solo artist, will be gracing the RiverPark Center at 7 p.m. tonight.
Lewis is currently on his “Frayed At Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour” to promote his most recent album “Frayed At Both Ends,” which was released last month.
“I like that it’s his acoustic set, so it’ll be really different,” said Grae Greer, director of marketing and education. “His music is super heartfelt with this — it’s really, really good.
The record has since peaked at number 39 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, making it his fifth effort to chart inside the top 40 as a solo artist, while his first single off the record “Am I the Only One” became Lewis’ highest charting single as a solo artist at number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Lewis rose to prominence fronting Staind beginning in 1995 and released their self-released debut album “Tormented” in 1996 before signing with Flip Records.
Staind’s second album “Dysfunction” gave the band some attention before receiving mainstream and international success with their number one album “Break the Cycle,” which included their breakout single “It’s Been Awhile” — a song that hit the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching popularity in Holland, Ireland, Scotland and the United Kingdom.
Lewis debuted as a solo country artist in 2010 and released the extended play “Town Line” the following year, which reached number seven on the Billboard 200 Album chart.
He released his first debut album “The Road” in 2012, followed by “Sinner” in 2016 and “State I’m In” in 2019.
Some of Lewis’ solo work includes collaborations with artists such as Charlie Daniels, George Jones and Willie Nelson.
While Lewis has a background fronting a rock band and continues to command the stage on his own in the country music world, the intimate and acoustic setting will be a change for what RiverPark Center has seen recently.
“...I think it’ll be good for our patrons to see something different,” Greer said. “...This is something very new. We haven’t had this kind of stuff in a long while. This is the opposite of typically of what we produce in terms of music. We have these loud 70s rock bands and country music artists, but this is going to be very different, very intimate, (and) very vulnerable in a lot of ways. I’m really excited to see how it goes.”
Greer feels that the nature of Lewis’ show will be appealing to potential ticket buyers and music fans.
“It’s going to be really cool and very different …. The title’s really ‘Frayed at Both Ends’ but it’s going to be very raw,” Greer said. “...If you want to see Aaron Lewis, this is the best time to do it because this is a very different kind of tour than he’s had before and this is the closest place you’re going to see him for miles.”
Tickets are still available at riverparkcenter.org.
