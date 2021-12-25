The AAS Winners are certainly gifts for their improved qualities and performances in gardens.
Seed catalogs use the three letters, AAS, in a circle with a red banner that says “Winner” to mark these flowers and vegetables. But, what does this mean and why is it important?
AAS stands for All-American Selections, a non-profit organization in North America that tests and introduces significantly improved flowering ornamentals (bedding plants) grown from seed or by cuttings.
They also trial edibles grown from seed that have unique and improved qualities. Trials grown across the United States have been conducted every year since 1932. The award-winning plants are selected by judges from across the United States and Canada.
The recent AAS winners are available to see at different display gardens such as the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky, on the UK campus.
For 2022, there are seven national winners including two Gold Medal winners. This medal is rarely presented because it is awarded for breeding breakthroughs.
Begonia Viking Explorer Rose on Green F1 (Begonia x hybrid) is a National AAS Ornamental Winner and Gold Medal recipient. It spreads and trails over the edge of hanging baskets and containers. The showy rose-colored flowers are beautiful against the backdrop of the glossy green foliage. The prolific 2.6-inch blossoms are produced throughout the growing season.
If the plant is going to be used by itself in a 14 to 16-inch container, then 3 are recommended. In the garden, it spreads 32 inches and reaches 16 inches.
As a gardener, I appreciate this plant’s disease resistance to powdery mildew, Botrytis cinerea, and anthracnose. It is tolerant of heat, drought, pollution, wind, rain, insect pests, and cold. This begonia can be grown in full and partial sun. No deadheading is required.
Petunia Bee’s Knees (Petunia x hybrida) is a National AAS Ornamental Winner and Gold Medal recipient. This eye-catching petunia has deep yellow flowers and dark green leaves.
The blossoms are 2 to 2.5 inches across and hold their color. Deadheading is not needed. The plant has a mounding and trailing habit covered with flowers from summer to frost. It can be used as a ground cover in the garden or mixed containers and hanging baskets. It reaches 8 to 10 inches tall. In the garden, plant them 18 to 24 inches apart. For best performance, plant in full sun and well-drained soil and fertilize regularly. This plant tolerates heat and rain.
Sunflower Concert Bell F1 (Helianthus annuus) is a National Ornamental Winner. The golden yellow blossoms are 5 to 6 inches across. They bloom in clusters of 10 to 12 flowers on sturdy upright stems reaching about 5 feet.
Continually plant seeds 13 to 15 inches apart in full sun and well-drained soil in the garden to have blossoms throughout the summer and into fall. The pollenless flowers are nice to use in flower arrangements. The plant tolerates wind and heat.
Eggplant Icicle F1 (Solanum melongen) is a National Edible-Vegetable Winner. It produces large 7 by 1.5-inch white cylindrical fruits weighing about 7.7 ounces. It has fewer spines and seeds compared to other cultivars.
The 48-inch plants may require staking to hold up the 8 to 9 tender fruits. The plants are heat tolerant and need to be spaced 28 inches apart in the garden.
Lettuce Bauer (Lactuca sativa) is a National Edible-Vegetable Winner. This oakleaf type of lettuce is easy to grow. It forms a nice uniform dense head of sweet-tasting crisp leaves.
Compact heads reach 4 inches in height and 8 inches wide. For the best flavor, heads can be harvested at mini to medium size. Plant continuously for an extended harvest. It can be grown in the ground, raised beds, containers, or window boxes. The head is ready to harvest in 58 days from seeding. Plant in full to partial sun.
Pepper Buffy F1 (Capsicum frutescens) is a National Edible-Vegetable Winner. The plant produces attractive, flavorful, hot, red fruits which are about 1.5 inches long and 0.6 inches wide. The plant spreads 25 inches and reaches 28 inches and may need staking. The numerous fruits are held high on the plant making it an attractive addition to the garden. It tolerates heat but needs full sun for best performance.
Pepper Dragonfly F1 (Capsicum annuum) is a National Edible-Vegetable Winner. This plant is noted for the 3.5-inch bell-type fruit with thick walls and sweet flavor whether harvested at the mature green or purple stage. The fruits turn bright red if left on the vine. The upright plants reach 24 to 26 inches tall and spread 2 to 3 feet wide. Grow in full sun in the ground or a container.
Tomato Purple Zebra F1 (Solanum lycopersicum) is a National Edible-Vegetable Winner. The small, round fruits weigh 3 to 4 ounces and are purple with green stripes. The flesh is a deep mahogany red.
The flavor is described as rich and complex with a moderately firm texture. The improvements made compared to other varieties of the type include flavor, thinner skin, and resistance to several common diseases. The plant habit is indeterminate. A food-grade, five-gallon bucket with a stake or cage is acceptable, as well as growing in the garden. Full sun is required.
For more information about AAS Winners, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip:
To find AAS Winners, look for the logo in catalogs, on the plant tag, and through websites. Have fun growing these plants!
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
