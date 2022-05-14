“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I come that they may have life and have it abundantly.” — John 10:10 ESV
Abortion is a stain on our nation. Not a stain like coffee on your dress, a bloody stain so deep and wide it would turn the Red Sea, well, red. With 60 million unborn babies killed in our country alone, it is a selfish stain on the brain when a sign claiming “Abortion saves lives” is somehow believable and true.
I guess it sounds plausible if you believe we should place tampons in boys’ restrooms, or if you believe a baby in the womb is just tissue, like an irritating wart on your toe. Almost the definition of a reprobate mind.
I know, 50 years of war can make a country weary. It can break the hearts and the will of its people. Sometimes the noise of battle can even drown out the cries of the unborn.
Satan is a relentless enemy!
But the Word of God makes it plain and simple. It is the battle of darkness and light, good versus evil, and life or death. Everyone’s enemy, satan, is here to destroy us regardless of who we are, our social status, political affiliation, or religious or non-religious background.
He will use whatever means possible to keep you from your God given purpose. Even if that means keeping you from being born!
Why are we making it easy for him to take our children? Why are we allowing him to turn us into a murdering nation instead of One Nation under God?
God values life. Satan destroys life. God places emphasis on when life begins, in the womb. King David writes about the beginning of life in Psalm 139:13-16.
“For you created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from You when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in Your book before one of them came to be.”
While the Supreme Court stands ready to remove its stamp of approval on Roe V. Wade, the real victory is achieved one heart at a time.
A large percentage of women who have chosen abortion have suffered mental health issues, severe depression, substance abuse, and contemplated or committed suicide.
John 10:10 is accurate, the thief kills the innocent, steals our peace, and destroys our future, if we buy his lie. And as the Bible tells us, “He is the father of lies!”
But these women need healing and God’s love. God is a wellspring of life, the only source of help for them to be completely healed. These women are not the enemy; we war against the dark enemy, satan, and the forces of evil. God is forgiving and will help them through the healing process. His helpline is available 24/7.
The Psalmist writes in chapter 106:1, “Praise the Lord! Oh give thanks to the Lord, for He is good, for His steadfast love endures forever!” Psalm 85:5 tells about His goodness and forgiveness, “For you, O Lord, are good and forgiving, abounding in steadfast love to all who call upon you.”
Satan has used one of his pitiful minions to release Judge Alito’s legal opinion to the press. He has done this to enrage the mob to put pressure on the Court, Pro-life facilities, churches, and you and me. We must not fall prey to his intimidation. We must stand strong! We must encourage one another to stand together.
You ask, why is this so important? The next paragraph is quite graphic, and you may want to skip ahead.
This is what happens during an abortion from 20 weeks to full term. The procedure can take three days, and during the first two days, the cervix will be stretched open using thin rods made of seaweed. There will be pain medication given. Then on the third day, the abortion doctor will use an ultrasound to determine the location of the legs of the baby. Using forceps, the doctor seizes the leg, and delivers the fetus up to the head. An opening is created with scissors in the skull of the baby. A device called a suction catheter is then used to remove the brain. The skull collapses and the fetus removed.
Call me uneducated, stupid, or a religious Karen, though hurtful I have been called worse. I am not writing to win friends or receive any earthly rewards.
I know my reward is in Heaven! I am writing from my heart, and I want people to wake up to what is happening, and God’s truth about harming and killing His innocent children. I believe all of God’s Word, not just the parts I like!
Be careful who you trust.
If leaders and members of the press are encouraging violence, mob rule, or devaluing life, is that really who God calls us to be? Even when those around us stumble, we must lead them to the Light of the World, Jesus.
Proverbs 4:24-27 MSG offers this,
“Don’t talk out of both sides of your mouth;
Avoid careless banter, white lies, and gossip.
Keep your eyes straight ahead;
Ignore all sideshow distractions.
Watch your step, and the road will stretch out smooth before you.
Look neither right nor left;
Leave evil in the dust.”
We must overcome our complacency! Let the firebombs in Wisconsin ignite the spiritual fire within us!
Pray for our nation. Pray for repentance. Praise the name of Jesus!
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, TV and radio host, author and motivational wellness speaker. Website, www.shapedbyfaith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.