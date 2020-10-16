William Kolok has had a very productive year, which in part is due to having to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A working artist for nearly 50 years, Kolok primarily does abstract pieces with wood and stone. He’s a retired Kentucky Wesleyan College art professor and currently works out of his studio at 2901 Veach Road, where he will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6-8.
He has created 20 pieces this year in a variety of sizes. Specifically this year he has been focused on a series that coordinates stone and wood. The idea is for the wood to help hold up the stone, and vice versa in the pieces.
While a lot of artists have had to cancel engagements this year due to the coronavirus, Kolok has had success showing and selling some items in Louisville, and Jasper and New Albany, in Indiana. He also has been working on commissioned pieces for individuals.
“As an artist, this pandemic hasn’t really affected me very much because I work alone, and it just gives me more opportunity to be here by myself working,” Kolok said. “I have been staying busy.”
This will be the fourth open house the artist has done, and it is primarily an opportunity for community members to see Kolok’s work. He also can be available to do demonstrations on how to carve stone, or how to work in wood. His gallery will also be open, and it is filled with new work.
“Because of the pandemic we will require masks,” he said. “We typically don’t have large crowds come through at a time.”
He will have pieces for sale from $70 to $1,000 and said those who stop by any of the open houses can shop, or look around, or ask him questions about his work process.
“People always have questions and I try to keep the context simple and show them how I do it physically,” he said.
Working with his hands is “essential,” he said, and touching his artwork is encouraged. He hopes the public can understand that his work is largely abstract in that it doesn’t have a specific subject matter that is easily understood.
Kolok has lived in Owensboro for more than 35 years but grew up in New York City. He moved to Georgia to study at Berry College, later completing a master of fine arts degree in sculpture at the University of Georgia.
The prolific artist’s work can be seen throughout Owensboro: “Beside Still Waters” and “The Bridge” on the grounds of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital; “Tabernacle” and “Font” in the Owensboro Health Healthpark chapel; and “From a Seed” at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
To learn more about Kolok, visit kolok.net; call 270-993-1312, or 270-685-1312; or email bill@kolok.net.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.