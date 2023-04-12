Evansville-based artist Ryan McKain is using art to capture his thoughts and feelings about real-world issues, and he is encouraging viewers to create their own stories through some of his pieces on exhibit in the Kolok Gallery of Fine Arts at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
“One of the artworks in the exhibit is an abstract soldier piece on the war on Ukraine,” he said. “It depicts what a Ukrainian soldier might have going on in his mind.”
McKain said another piece shows a Ukrainian soldier stepping on a Russian solider.
“That one is more abstract, and there’s more symbolism in it,” he said. “It also shows the colors of both countries.”
Another piece in the exhibit deals with the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.
“There’s one figure surrounded by rubble and smoke with the countries’ flags represented,” he said.
But depicting real events is not the only art McKain produces.
“The majority of the pieces represent trees, flags, humans, housing,” he said. “The main 12 to 15 pieces I have grouped together are derived from Mayan and Aztec paintings. In general, I’m all over the place as an artist.”
Some of McKain’s pieces encourage the viewer to create their own story based on what they see.
“I have eight or nine portraits, and some of those have alcohol bottles around them representing struggle or addiction,” he said. “There’s a slight agony in the faces, and they’re made up. Half of the exhibit is a ‘create your own story.’ ”
McKain, 40, began painting at the age of 22 after attending a school in Pittsburgh for special effects.
“I was making masks and was introduced to so many elements of art,” he said. “I got hooked on painting, but I was more of a sculptor going into it, and I still do some sculpting.”
After moving to Philadelphia, McKain began freelancing his special effects work while still painting.
“I started doing more festivals, galleries and juried shows,” he said. “I’ve been doing those since 2006 but became more serious about it around 2008 to 2009.”
McKain said he is influenced by all types of art and is working his way back into film.
“I’m working on a horror movie that’s being shot in Owensboro,” he said. “I’m a production assistant, and I’m helping with all of the departments. I’m just trying to slowly get back to film.”
Regardless of which medium McKain uses, he has one goal in mind.
“With my work, I want the viewer to really study it,” he said. “By this, I add lots of little detail all throughout the paintings — sometimes in order, sometimes not. My bright, bold palettes can invite a viewer in, but they may back away ‘in thought’ with some of the deeper, darker subject matter that is often presented.”
Heather Logsdon, professor of art and design and curator of the gallery, said she was ‘very fortunate’ to find McKain through co-curator and art eduction professor Brian Murphy.
“Mr. Murphy and I curated the McKain exhibit to bring more awareness of the arts to our community,” she said.
Logsdon compared McKain’s work to that of Max Beckmann, a German artist within the Expressionist movement.
“Beckmann also tends to abstract the figure with this complex arrangement of shapes, figures and symbols,” she said. “Like Beckmann, McKain focuses on symbolism with storytelling so that the viewer is led around the canvas digging deeper into the importance of art.”
On McKain’s real-world pieces, Logsdon said it is important to raise awareness of the “tragic events and multicultural viewpoints” from outside of the community.
“McKain raises the level of empathy within people as they view his art,” she said. “The striking contrasts of the white border that differentiates the dark palette in the subject matter captivates the viewer’s eyes. It is shocking and beautiful.”
Logsdon said McKain’s style is “expressive.”
“His figures interact with both the overall picture plane and within mini-moments that separate from each individually on the canvas,” she said. “Unlike Beckmann, McKain is exploring more geometric shapes that build an optical illusion of the figure.”
Offering exhibits like McKain’s is important to KWC students and the community, Logsdon said.
“It exposes students and locals to different perspectives, it can provide an inspirational moment and raises self-reflection through aesthetic awareness by engaging in silent observation of visual art,” she said.
Logsdon said galleries and museums have preserved history through a visual format for centuries.
“Our campus gallery serves to tell stories of how artists feel and think, or provide a visual story to society,” she said. “It reports our current cultural trends and offers an experience to the viewer not only for aesthetic enjoyment, but for historic preservation and education.”
The Kolok Gallery of Fine Art is used as a tool to enhance different aspects of a person’s life, Logsdon said.
“The creative and critical thinking that viewing a piece of art brings will elevate the viewer’s tolerance, synthesis thinking and create an atmosphere of sharing ideas,” she said. “An art gallery benefits all ages through building imagination, improving communication skills and builds community connections.”
Logsdon said KWC knows the importance that a campus art gallery can bring to students and the community with student and professional exhibitions.
McKain’s exhibit will be in the main gallery until Friday, then viewers can see his work in the hallways of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.