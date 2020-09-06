Al Mattingly never expected to be president of his family’s ACME Plumbing & Heating today
“I did not envision this being my life’s work,” he said last week.
Mattingly graduated from Brescia College (now University) with a degree in biology.
“I thought I would be in medicine or research,” he said. “I thought when I was 50 that I would retire and teach.”
For the past 10 years, Mattingly has been Daviess County’s judge-executive, as well as president of the family business.
Before that, he served two terms as an Owensboro city commissioner, including one term as mayor pro tem.
He taught continuing education for several years, but never found the time to retire and teach full time.
“We handle 10,000 service calls a year,” Mattingly said. “There’s something different every day. It’s been a good family business and supported a lot of people. And we’ve been fortunate through the COVID pandemic.”
His father, Alfred Mattingly, came home from World War II, drove a truck for awhile and went to trade school.
He soon became a journeyman plumber with Melvin Hagerman, making $5 an hour.
In 1967, Al Mattingly said, “Dad and Harry Roberts started ACME. Dad had 12 kids at home. He was pretty gutsy to start his own business.”
Six months later, Harry Roberts decided to start his own business.
Mattingly kept the ACME name.
“ACME indicates the best,” Al Mattingly said. “It’s also at the front of the phone book.”
In 1965, when he graduated from high school, Al Mattingly was attending Brescia and working 44 hours a week at Western Kentucky Gas as a dispatcher.
He was making 65 cents an hour.
“When Dad started the business, I went to work for him doing bookkeeping and answering the phones,” Mattingly said. “Western Kentucky Gas called and asked if I would come back to help them. I was going to Brescia. So, I worked for the gas company from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m., went to class and then came over here to work for Dad. I didn’t get a lot of sleep.”
In October 1969, he went in the Army.
“I got out in 1972 and went to grad school at UK,” Mattingly said. “Then Dad got sick and I came back here to help him. He didn’t officially retire until 1981 when he was 62. But I basically ran the company from 1972.”
He said, “That first winter we about starved. The only thing we did back then was plumbing. We had to get into heating and air conditioning to survive.”
Mattingly was on call 24 hours a day and going back to Brescia to take a course in electrical service.
“We do some commercial and industrial work,” he said. “But it’s mostly repair. Things will break down and pipes will always leak.”
There were five boys and seven girls in the family.
“All five boys and three of the girls have worked here,” Mattingly said. “My wife, Judy, worked here until she retired in 2009. My brother Mark and my sister, Sherry, still work here. And my niece, Hannah, works here.”
In 1972, he said, “We had 14 employees. The first oil embargo hit the next year and we went to three. We have 36 now.”
Mattingly said, “There are more than 20 plumbing and HVAC companies in town. But we all get along pretty well. I send work to them and they send work to me.”
He said, “We were among the first to computerize. We upgrade constantly.”
ACME began in the family home on Wink Court.
It soon moved to Hickman Avenue until 1969.
And then it moved to 214 W. 10th St. — where Big River Rubber & Gasket is today.
In 1976, the company moved to its current location at 2007 Old Henderson Road.
While most of its work is in the Owensboro area, Mattingly said, “We’ll go anywhere. We’ve gone as far as Louisville, Bowling Green, Tennessee and Paducah.”
He said, “It’s still mainly service and commercial work. But we remodel bathrooms too and install generators.”
Mattingly still doesn’t get much sleep.
“I come in between 5 and 5:30 a.m. and leave around 7:15 to 7:30 to go to the courthouse,” he said. “It’s been a good business.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
