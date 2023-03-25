When Encore Musicals’ 13-member cast of “Godspell” takes the stage in late April, it will be in the sanctuary of Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.
It’s a faith-based production that’s being adapted from the 1976 Broadway musical that takes a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew, and sets it in modern times. The show was revived on Broadway in 2011 with updated songs that Encore Musicals will be presenting.
Emily Malone, who is directing the musical, said an interesting aspect is that only two actors will have character names — Jesus, played by David Rodgers, and Judas, played by Ed Kearns.
“The disciples use their real (performer) names,” Malone said. “It’s a nice element, because it’s less about telling the story of the disciples and more about Jesus and Him relaying the same parables and His teachings.”
The cast has begun rehearsals in earnest, practicing four days a week.
Rodgers, who’s playing the lead role of Jesus, is also the worship pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
He has acted in the past, but usually views performing in plays and musicals as a hobby. But this time it means much more to him.
“It crosses a line for me,” Rodgers said. “If we were doing ‘A Westside Story,’ ‘Mary Poppins’ or any musical theater, I would be part of it because it’s a hobby — something I just want to do for fun. But this crosses the element of conviction. So it’s no longer just a hobby; it’s a heart message for me.”
Rodgers said he is also drawn by the musical’s theme of hope, which can be found in the song “Beautiful City” and its lyrics:
“When your faith is all but killed,
“You could give up bitter and battered,
“Or you can slowly start to build!”
“Out of our night of struggle
“Can we see a ray of hope….”
“…It tells what He represented in love your neighbor, forgive those that hurt you,” Rodgers said. “It puts in front of everybody, in a modern twist, how much Jesus loved us and what He did for us. I’m like, if that’s going to go on in my community, I want to be part of that.”
Depending on the production and availability, Encore Musicals usually performs at either the Riverpark Center or Third Baptist.
Malone said this musical doesn’t require any major set or costume changes. And because it’s a faith-based production, Third Baptist is the ideal venue.
“It works for what we need; it’s the right space and right size,” she said. “…And content-wise, it fits really well.”
Along with Rodgers and Kearns, the rest of the cast includes: Emily Adler, Abby Clayton, Susan Dant, Alex Hamilton, Hannah McMillen, Preston Middleton, Elaina Norton, Claire Elizabeth Patterson, Kaylen Rhodes, Michelle Trenda and Alisa Vigo.
With Easter falling on April 9, the goal was to have “Godspell” ready to perform by that weekend.
However, Malone said scheduling conflicts and ensuring the cast is ready led to it being scheduled for 7 p.m. April 28-29 and 2 p.m. April 30.
Adult ticket prices are $25 each, and student tickets are $15 each. Tickets can be purchased at encoreowensboro.com.
Malone said she is also conscious of the subject matter and that keeping it suitable for any age is a priority for her.
Malone added that there have been some productions of “Godspell” that have been deemed too “risqué” for younger people.
“There’s a question that we’ve gotten from the community: ‘Is this going to be appropriate for our children?’ …There’s a scene where Jesus is tempted by demons and the crucifixion scene is intense. But there’s no bad language; there’s nothing suggestive or inappropriate on that front.”
