When Encore Musicals’ 13-member cast of “Godspell” takes the stage in late April, it will be in the sanctuary of Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.

It’s a faith-based production that’s being adapted from the 1976 Broadway musical that takes a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew, and sets it in modern times. The show was revived on Broadway in 2011 with updated songs that Encore Musicals will be presenting.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

