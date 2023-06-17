2 Corinthians Ch. 1:22
I love game shows, and “The Weakest Link” is one of my favorites. A team of eight or nine contestants take turns answering timed trivia questions. As each person correctly answers questions, the bank grows and grows. At the end of the timed round, only the money banked is carried over to the next round. Then, each player has a chance to vote off who they think is the weakest link.
The objective of the game is to survive to the final round and play with someone who is the least threatening to you winning the grand prize of banked money. It’s not always the weakest to get eliminated or the strongest to survive. The game is somewhat deceptive in its name because your knowledge of the trivia can only get you partial protection. Sometimes it makes you more vulnerable because you’re top competition and a threat. So, you have to be smart in how you play the game and use strategy.
In our scripture of text, Paul is writing to the church at Corinth. He again has to contend with the negative views they have of him by reminding them of the credentials he holds. Being strong in his belief and leadership while experiencing persecution himself; he writes to support them through their hard times. He wanted the people to know he had a clear conscience before God even though they thought he was fickle and unreliable.
The Christians in Corinth became cynical of all ministers due to bad experiences with ministers. They figured all of them had motives to gain power and access to personal gain. Paul did not want to be compared to the manipulative ministers. His actions and interactions with them proved he was different.
In life, a manipulated person will always question motive. Interacting in good faith with the manipulated person, what a person does or says will never be accepted as “just what it is,” but will always be analyzed as trying to manipulate. In this situation, in spite of what the people thought, Paul never deviated from preaching the Gospel and focused on fulfilling his obligation to God. His love for God was more important to him than what the people thought of him.
Paul points out three things in this scripture that the Holy Spirit did for him: the Holy Spirit anointed him, sealed him and guaranteed him. Paul was anointed to preach the Gospel. What a person is anointed to do is between that person and God. It will be revealed as the relationship with God matures. The anointing is freely given to all and is revealed by the measure of our faith. We all are anointed for a specific task or ministry, and the Holy Spirit equips believers to do the work. As we embark upon our ministry, God’s seal is upon us. To be sealed with the insignia of the Holy Spirit means you belong to God. When a king, queen, president or important official writes a letter, it is sealed with their personal insignia. That is what the Holy Spirit does for us. We are sealed with the insignia of the King of Kings that we belong to God, His Kingdom and are under His protection.
The Holy Spirit not only anoints and seals but we are guaranteed to win. Jesus said we would do greater works after the Holy Spirit comes. The Holy Spirit is God’s seal of guaranteed success of greater works being performed through us. Paul understood this firsthand. He had gone through so much and God was still using him. Paul knew God was with him and his suffering was for the work of Christ.
Scripture says, “To live is Christ and to die is gain.” Working for the Lord and simply living a Christian life will draw attacks. These attacks can make a person weak. Paul understood in our weaknesses is when we are strongest.
It is in our weaknesses when God gets the greatest glory. No chain can ever be stronger than its weakest link. There’s only one weakest link. There can be several weak links but only one weakest link. Strengthening the other links can never increase the overall strength of the chain because they are not the weakest. In fact, strengthening the other links in the chain will decrease the overall strength of the chain due to the added weight.
But when you shift your focus to the very weakest link and strengthen that link, the chain will be stronger than before. That’s what the Holy Spirit does for us. He helps us to identify and strengthen our weakest link and begin to minister through that link.
The Corinthians’ weakest link in this scripture was being cynical about leadership. They had good leadership but questioned the leadership they were under. That was their weakest link.
What is your weakest link? Are you cynical, prideful or filled with envy? Is it fornication, addiction or hate? Who is your weakest link? Is it your husband, wife, child, friend or coworker? Whatever or whoever your weakest link is, the Holy Spirit wants to deliver and heal you from it and use it as a testimony for God’s glory.
Just as the chain strengthened when the weakest link is addressed, you will be stronger when your weakest link is addressed. Our best strategy in life is to let God in our life and surrender. The objective is to win by exploiting your weaknesses. God’s power is made perfect in our weaknesses. God is your key to walking in victory. Christ was strongest at His weakest hour on the Cross. He defeated death, hell and the grave because God the Father strengthened Him.
Christ completed the plan predestined long ago and provided a path of salvation and eternal life. The same power that operated through Christ wants to operate through you today. God has given you strategy to win in this game called life. Surrender your weakest link to the power of the Holy Spirit today.
