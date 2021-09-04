Admired Artist: Brescia University honors late art professor with exhibit

Brescia University was full of students, staff, alumni and families on Friday night to celebrate the late Sr. Mary Diane Taylor, former professor and fine arts department chair who died in June, with an art exhibit in her honor.
The opening reception of the exhibit Friday, Sept. 3, at the university’s C.E. Field Center for Professional Studies’ Anna Eaton Stout Art Gallery, was hosted by Fr. Larry Hostetter, president of the university, the university’s art department and the university’s Art in Service to the Community program.
Taylor began her time at the university in 1967. She retired in 2018.
Taylor was responsible for starting the art departments at Owensboro Catholic High School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy before becoming the chair of the university’s fine arts department and area coordinator of art, before concentrating solely on the former role in 1986.
Hostetter said that respect for the students was one of Taylor’s priorities.
“She was very student-centered (and) student-focused,” Hostetter said. “She believed that her students were capable of doing incredible things with art. She encouraged them and … helped them discover the skills that (the students) had (in order) to create beauty. She not only showed us what beauty is, but how to do it.”
“She was great ... if you were struggling with a project, she would sit with you after hours — even if it was just to talk with you through a problem or showing you countless times how to work on calligraphy projects,” said former student Abigail Munger. “She was such a bright spirit on campus. She would sit with you if you had family problems ... . She would just be there and support everyone.”
Regarding her career as an artist, Taylor’s specializations ranged from color theory, stained glass, art history, quilting and printmaking, with the exhibit showcasing her animated designs, sharp embroidery and meticulous and simplistic works.
While many folks admired her talent, Taylor was not one to be showy.
“I admired her sense of selflessness of always giving,” Hostetter said. “Not ever wanting to make herself the center of attention. Even when she created art, … you don’t see her name on any of (her artwork) — (she) let the art stand for itself.”
“She was a very quiet person,” said Sr. Amelia Stenger, the congregational leader for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount. “She didn’t come across as somebody who was ostentatious in (her) art … . She was a very humble, very quiet, non-assuming person…”
Religion also played a vital role in Taylor’s life, as she was an Ursuline Sister for 69 years. But Taylor’s passion for art always shined.
“Her talents and gifts were a part of her life as a member of our community,” Stenger said. “When you become a Sister, you bring your talents, and you offer them to others, and that’s what she did.”
While Taylor may no longer be here physically, many are certain her legacy will live on.
“The Ursuline Sisters founded this place and a very important part of their character is the promotion of beauty and seeing beauty in the world,” Hostetter said. “I think she’s given us a perspective of being able to look at what’s ordinary and see beyond it and see what’s beautiful. So, I think that her spirit will always kind of live here in that sense.”
The exhibit will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday until Oct. 26.
