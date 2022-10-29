The winter meetings of the Adult Ag and Young Farmers have been scheduled. They will be held at Owensboro Community & Technical College southeast campus.
• Nov. 2 — Ohio Valley Insurance — crop insurance updates
• Nov. 10 — Kenergy Safety demonstration at Myer Creek Park, Calhoun
• Nov. 17 — Helena Agri-Enterprises — what to expect with inputs for 2023 at Helena/Owensboro
• Dec. 13 — Waters Lab — discussion of their testing services
• Jan. 17 — Quickbooks training and tutorial sessions with Suzy Martin of KFBM
• Jan. 24 — Quickbooks training and tutorial sessions with Suzy Martin of KFBM
• Feb 9. — Wright Implement — JD Links updates with Kahlan Coke
• March 2 — NRCS with state soil scientist Steve Blandford
