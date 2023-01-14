There have been countless advancements made in agricultural agronomy but one of the most important relating to fertility is adding crushed limestone to acidic soils which increases nutrient availability. Soils become acidic for different reasons, but the primary reason in Kentucky is nitrogen fertilizer application.

By definition, acidic soil has a higher concentration of hydrogen ions than hydroxyl ions in the soil solution. However, a soil pH of 6.5 is considered ideal for Kentucky row crops. Lime products such as ag lime, pelletized lime, and other materials that consume hydrogen ions (acidity) are used to raise soil pH in agricultural fields.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

