What is Christmas Spirit?
Why do we decorate for Christmas?
Why do we shop till we drop or until our computers lock up?
Why do we watch the same old Christmas movies, over and over, every year?
The baking and making, the wrappings and “trappings” that so many of us revel in, can also leave many of us more than exhausted, and longing for the dullness of January.
Yet, that desire to feel that old “Christmas Spirit” drives us onward. Somehow, somewhere, there is that quiet peace that is truly our heart’s desire, and the “gift” that we most want for Christmas.
The “thrill of Hope,” and “Love’s pure Light,” may seem elusive to us, but they are certainly still attainable. In fact, the oldest Christian traditions seem to have almost anticipated the stresses that would accompany great celebrations, like Christmas, even those far, far into the future.
The wisdom honed through two millennia of Christianity provides us with gentle steps, ways to impart reflection, and to encourage a sense of peace and hope to our exasperated souls.
For example, in the Catholic faith, and some other denominations, we celebrate Advent. Advent is a season of the Church, which encompasses the four Sundays and the days that follow them, leading up to Christmas.
The season of Advent invites us gently into a heightened awareness of being deeply loved. This unconditional, abiding Love, has a Source. I believe that we often hope to feel this at this time of year, and we call this “Christmas Spirit.”
When we allow it to enter our weary hearts, it sweeps over us in a wave of divine, relentless Love. We are coaxed by that divine Love to bask in this awaited time, be grateful for it, and spread the Joy.
So, breathe deeply, and welcome the transition that we can experience in Advent, into the Christmas season. It is a season of profound Hope.
I saved the following quote from something I read years ago, and now, sadly, cannot remember the author.
“Hope is not wishful thinking. Hope is certainty, because God is always faithful to us. God’s Love and Mercy are constant. The more we try to keep God in heaven, the less involved we think we need to be with God’s presence on earth. God created us to be one with Him, to be His likeness, and it is that which compels God to be with us.”
Advent is also meant to prepare us for a very real event that still lies ahead — The Second Coming of Christ, in glory. Then, we will see Him face to face, as the shepherds saw Him in Bethlehem.
Advent, then, is also a time for preparing for eternity. This deeper understanding of the Advent season, with the candles of the wreaths increasing each week, anchors our sense of real Hope. The coldness and darkness of this old world are dispelled by the abiding presence of the Light of the World, and we come back to that Light, again and again.
Also, in the Catholic faith, Christmas is not just one day, and is not over on the evening of Dec. 25. It is a season, beginning with the vigil Masses on Christmas Eve, and lasting until the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, which this year is Jan. 9.
If you come into a Catholic church the Sunday after Christmas, the trees and decorations are still up, the carols are still being sung, and the Nativity scene is still awaiting the Three Wise Men on Epiphany.
We don’t have to feel “let down” because Christmas is “over,” because Christmas is not over. “Keeping Christmas in our hearts all year” is not just a sweet sentiment, but is the action of a God so alive, that we are empowered to use our free will to keep hold of His hand.
What then, about Christmas Spirit?
In the simplest of terms, the Christmas Spirit is God, giving us a brief glimpse of heaven, delighting us in small, and easily dismissed ways…a snowy morning, the stillness of a clear and cold night…the peace of a sleeping infant…God is there, with us, just as God was present with the expectant couple, Mary and Joseph.
God keeps beckoning us to join them on the moonlit trail, with only the sound of the donkey’s feet, stepping along, for our Christmas carol. We want to join them, and the quiet that enfolds them is so enticing.
Quiet at last, for a time, until our phone beeps, and our voicemails blink at us, and we surrender the quiet once again. Here is a verse I saved from an old Christmas card, that speaks of just that need for the peace that only God can grace us with:
“Quiet my heart, Lord, and show me a Christmas, as peaceful and calm as an old cattle shed…
Slow down my pace, Lord, and help me seek Jesus, the Son of Your Love, in a humble straw bed…
Steady my spirit, Lord, call me from chaos, in simple surrender, to pray and rejoice…
Break through the busy, too bright celebration, and whisper Your message,
‘Be still…hear My voice…’ ”
Debi Hopkins has a BA from Brescia University in Pastoral Ministry and a master of theological studies from St. Meinrad. She is currently the director of religious education at St. Martin Catholic Church in Rome, Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.