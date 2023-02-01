My latest adventure in teaching happened quite a distance away from the classroom.
This is not the first time in my life I have volunteered for something that sounded interesting when I didn’t know exactly what it was. Just ask my husband — I think he can recite an extensive list.
At the beginning of the school year, I volunteered to help the sponsor with the Junior Beta Club at our school. Club meetings are before school, so how hard is that?
Along the way, I learned the Junior Beta Club promotes the pillars of achievement, character, leadership and service.
To qualify for Beta membership, a student must consistently show academic achievement with excellent grades and strong character with good behavior at school.
Once initiated as a Beta member, the student learns about and pursues leadership and service opportunities while maintaining those qualifying grades and behavior.
A long list of students qualified to become members and were invited. More than 100 accepted.
It was at about this point that I learned some important details about being a co-sponsor.
I learned that our Betas have the opportunity to showcase how they embody achievement, character, leadership and service when they gather each year at the Kentucky Beta convention.
I learned that the convention is a multi-day event on the other side of the state.
I learned I would be a chaperone.
Now my husband can expand his list with something about the time I didn’t realize I was volunteering to chaperone 40 middle schoolers in a hotel for two nights-after a three-hour school bus ride.
In reality, the bus ride was a welcome opportunity to catch up on the required readings for my classes. And it was split up with a well-planned lunch break on the way.
The hotel stay went just as well — even considering the noise level of an impromptu karaoke dance party. These Betas represented our school well.
I remember attending a few student conventions back in the day.
While those experiences prepared me for the bus ride and the hotel stay, the convention itself was so much more than I had imagined.
To be more precise, it was the Beta members from all across Kentucky who met up at the convention who were so impressive.
Individuals and groups competed in academics, many categories of visual arts and many types of performing arts. Small teams also competed in the areas of engineering and robotics.
These students obviously put in weeks of hard work preparing to compete.
I witnessed first-hand the hard work of the students (and teachers) from the Ohio County Middle School Junior Beta Club as they prepared to compete.
And their hard work paid off.
Notably, the OCMS Songfest group placed third to qualify to go on and compete again with their original song at the national convention.
The OCMS woodworking entry took first place and will compete at nationals. The OCMS painting entry also took first place to move on to the national convention.
Two additional OCMS students received a “golden ticket” invitation to perform with Betas from other schools in the premier opening performance at nationals.
I’m not sure at what point I learned about the second convention.
I just remember that at the same time, I was happy to learn that students bring a parent with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.