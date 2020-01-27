Kirby Green’s passion for agriculture paid off in a spectacular way on Jan. 20 when she was named the national winner of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) Young Farmers & Ranchers “Excellence in Agriculture Award” during its annual convention in Austin, Texas.
Green, a 31-year-old Daviess County resident, said winning at the state level to advance to the national contest was already more than she imagined.
“Every step along the way is a huge honor,” said Kirby, who also won a new Ford 150 pickup truck for placing first at the national contest. “…When you think about the caliber of ag leaders in Kentucky, we are just beyond fortunate. So when there’s any kind of ag leadership and you’re asked to move forward in that, it’s a huge deal; it’s a huge honor because you know you’re part of this group of folks in this industry who are the best of the best.”
The AFBF’s national convention is the organization’s signature event, which just celebrated 101 years. And for the third year in a row, it drew President Donald Trump, who addressed the farm and ranch families on Jan. 19.
According to the AFBF’s website, the Young Farmers & Ranchers competition, which is open to young farmers 18 to 35, is “designed as an opportunity for young farmers and ranchers to earn recognition, while actively contributing and growing through their involvement in Farm Bureau and agriculture. Participants will be judged on their involvement in agriculture, leadership ability, and participation/involvement in Farm Bureau and other organizations.”
Green, who grew up on a farm in Breckinridge County, no longer lives on a farm but is employed by Bayer Crop Science. She has a bachelor’s degree in ag education and a master’s degree in general agriculture.
She said her job is to work with farmers in a 10-county radius by recommending seed hybrids along with testing and managing crops, keeping her close to the way of life she’s always known.
“I was very much part of my farm from my earliest memories,” Green said. “My parents — my dad — still farms full-time to this day.”
After winning the state competition in December at the 100th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Meeting in Louisville, Green had a month to get ready for Austin.
Along with the application portion, Green also had to prepare a 20-minute presentation and a 5-minute question and answer session.
Green said she focused on three issues — ag economy, sustainability and mental health — namely suicide — within the ag industry.
“It’s really hard to keep your work of why you do what you do to 20 minutes, and what you love about your community and what you’re passionate about when it comes to ag issues,” Green said.
The day before the top three and the winner were named, the field was narrowed from about 35 to the top 10.
Green said she was the last name called in the top 10.
“It was very suspenseful up to that point,” Green said. “… And then I was just really surprised and really humbled when they called out the top four.”
Green has lived in Owensboro for four years with her husband and two daughters. She also hosts a podcast called “Sharpen,” which speaks about the first 10 years out of college as well as focusing on how to mix one’s faith as part of their job.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
