The Green River Area Beef Improvement Group, a volunteer-led, non-profit organization that administers the County Agriculture Investment Programs in Daviess, McLean, Webster, and Henderson counties has been allocated $150,000 of Kentucky Agricultural Development Funds to conduct the Daviess County cost share program this fall.
Individuals who have attended a Cooperative Extension Service educational event or other agricultural educational opportunities since Jan. 1 of this year are eligible to choose from a long list of items and investments known to be a source, or opportunity, for increasing farm revenue or improving on-farm infrastructure.
Eligible items should be purchased no earlier than Jan. 1 for Daviess County. A website discussing eligible items is located at http://agpolicy.ky.gov/funds/Pages/program-portal.aspx.
All purchases and projects must be complete and in operation with an application, receipts, photos, and other required documentation returned and/or postmarked on or before Nov. 30. Only one application per household and farm serial number is allowed.
Legislation House Bill 611 became law during the 2000 General Assembly. The purpose was to distribute 50% of the state monies received from the Master Settlement Agreement for the general purpose of agricultural development in the commonwealth.
The goal for these funds was to financially support innovative proposals that increase net farm income and agriculture across the state by stimulating markets for Kentucky farmers who previously relied on tobacco income.
It was intended to encourage producers to find new ways to add value to Kentucky agricultural products and explore new opportunities for Kentucky farms.
Daviess County has been a leader throughout this entire process. Early on, the newly created Daviess County Agricultural Development Council served as the local clearinghouse for ideas and applications requesting funds before final approval of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.
The council, comprised of local delegates representing the Soil Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, Cooperative Extension, and early career farmers review funding request applications and determine if the proposed project is a priority in the development of agriculture in Daviess County.
The council has received many unique, innovative funding requests over the past 19 years. Their leadership has supported “outside the box” ideas which have had the potential of providing seed money for the greater good of agriculture.
Not all funded projects have resulted in financial success for the awarded applicants but all have provided an educational foundation by which examples were created for others to replicate or avoid.
More than $4 million of county money have been invested over the past few years. Each of these dollars has been spent with no less than a dollar-for-dollar match by the applicant but more typically is a 3 to 1 investment.
Meaning, these ag development monies have only been a minimal incentive to help someone reduce the risk in a large capital outlay for a new or improved practice on their land. Many of the projects were matched with state-appropriated funds in addition to the county contribution.
Another unique aspect of the agricultural development fund has been the educational contribution provided through the Cooperative Extension Service and Kentucky Beef Network.
All agricultural development fund recipients have attended one or more education seminars which increased their farming knowledge. Great strides have been made in the quality and yield of livestock and crop enterprises from the investment and education applied to the enterprises for which our farmers received cost share.
Daviess County has done a great job utilizing the result of House Bill 611 for what it was intended to do: energize our farmers and landowners with information, offer education on new opportunities and production methods, and provide a financial incentive to move a project from idea to reality.
Notification cards from Green River Area Beef Improvement Group have been mailed, but for more information, or to request an application, call the Extension Office at 270-685-8480 or email me at chardy@uky.edu.
In addition to the Agricultural Development Fund, the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) provides capital access for agricultural diversification and infrastructure projects.
KAFC was awarded Agricultural Development Funds in July 2003 to accomplish its mission. KAFC addresses the unique financing needs of agriculture in the commonwealth.
The mission of the KAFC Board is to strengthen Kentucky agriculture by providing access to low-interest loan programs through joint partnerships with local lending institutions. More information about loan opportunities is at https://agpolicy.ky.gov/finance/Pages/loan-programs.aspx.
