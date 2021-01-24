This Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Ag Expo educational program will begin at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Preregistration is required and available online at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR. Increasing grain prices since harvest has created a lot of excitement for the upcoming growing season.
With CFAP round three set to deposit, 2021 could be another profitable year in grain and livestock production.
Extension Economist Dr. Greg Halich will discuss what is occurring in the grain markets and the profit outlook for 2020.
Southern Corn Leaf Rust was a major problem across west Kentucky last year, especially in late-planted corn. At the same time, new and effective fungicide products continue to enter the market.
Extension Plant Pathologist Dr. Kiersten Wise will be discussing research data on V-10 compared to tassel stage fungicide application on corn, and what we have learned about southern corn leaf rust in 2020.
Despite greater herbicide effectiveness and application technology, weeds continue to be a great challenge in corn and soybeans.
Dr. Travis Legleiter will discuss the top five weed problems we have and the management required to keep them in check. Fertilizer placement at planting has been increasing in popularity over the past several years.
While excellent yields are capable without fertilizer applied at planting, the trend is increasing with excellent results. Extension Soil Fertility Specialist Dr. Edwin Ritchey will discuss research on the effect of fertilizer placement at corn planting underway at UK.
Zoom software is free on the internet to install on a PC or smartphone. As always, call if you have any questions regarding Ag Expo or any other events occurring this winter.
ARC/PLC Signup OptionThe deadline to decide on enrolling in the USDA Agricultural Revenue Coverage-County (ARC-CO) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) for 2021 is March 15. The decision last year encompassed two years whereas this decision is only for one year.
Approximately 75% enrolled corn base acres in PLC last year and 75% enrolled soybean base acres in ARC-CO. This decision was relatively easy considering the final information for 2019 was available to use in selecting the most lucrative option. This year, the decision is made on a guess as to what yield and price will be.
PLC pays when the market year effective price falls below a certain amount. For 2021 we know this number to be $3.70/bushel for corn, $8.40 for soybeans, and $5.50 for wheat. Anything less than these prices will result in payments. No one knows what the next 12 months have in store but right now a PLC payment seems unlikely.
ARC-CO pays when the entire county falls below a predetermined revenue; $610 this year for corn in Daviess County. So what would trigger an ARC-CO payment? For the answer, we turn to our friends at the University of Illinois who have a very easy to use “what if” calculator available online for computers with excel software. https://farmdoc.illinois.edu/fast-tools/arc-co-plc-model
Using their software, you enter your estimation of what the effective price and county average will be. This is where the guessing comes in. If the final effective price is $3.70 and the average corn yield is 150, there would be no PLC payment and an ARC-CO payment of $47/acre.
If the final effective price is $4, likely more indicative given the prices we’re looking forward to at this time, and the final yield is 150, there would be no PLC payment and a $9 ARC-CO payment. If yields are 165 or higher and the effective price is $3.70 there will be no ARC-CO or PLC payment.
Soybeans are a guess as well but given what we know about the futures prices at this time an effective price of $8.40 or less, which would trigger a PLC payment, seems unlikely.
Likewise, if the final effective price is $10 for soybeans, the final county yield would have to be 46 bushels per acre to trigger an ARC-CO payment. So which is more likely to occur, low yields, or low prices? My hope is for no ARC-CO or PLC payment for corn or soybeans this year!
BQCA Training Thursday
An in-person Beef Quality Care Assurance Certification is this Thursday from 8-10 a.m. at the Extension Office. The meeting is limited to 15 participants. The next opportunity is Thursday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. or 6 p.m. Those will be limited to 15 as well.
