Back in March, the Ag Expo planning committee invited Dr. David Kohl to share an update on how agriculture has succeeded during the pandemic.
Near the conclusion of his discussion, he alluded to the heavy reliance on internet technology and therein the risk of the next “black swan” — agricultural supplier and marketing channels affected by cyber security crime.
Since March, we’ve seen the shutdown of Colonial Pipeline petroleum distribution systems, which led to dry fuel tanks across the southeast because of internet hackers who took control of their operating systems.
Fortunately the Ohio Valley was beyond the area affected by the closure, but it reminded me of the words Dr. Kohl spoke.
Cybercrime hit agriculture head-on when foreign internet hackers overtook control of animal processing plants owned by JBS and disrupted meat processing in Australia, Canada, and the United States early last week.
Cattle prices tumbled lower Tuesday but did recover Wednesday as operations resumed. Whether the intention was to shut them down briefly, for days, or until a ransom payment was not known as of last Wednesday.
We do know JBS was able to resume operations by mid-week, thankfully avoiding what could have been a backlog of cattle that would have greatly reduced prices if feedlots remained full and unable to receive feeder cattle because finished animals were waiting for shipment to slaughter.
The plants affected represent a massive volume of the daily US cattle slaughter; if the closure had continued longer, retail and wholesale inventories would have declined, increasing price and decreasing product availability.
Last year showed the world how susceptible we are to upsets in the distribution of consumer products in the US, and food and fuel are targets for criminal cyberattacks as they are industries of continuous consumption.
Everyone consumes food and fuel every day, so extended disruption in processing and distribution quickly leads to widespread fear, panic, and anger, which is exactly the goal of organizations committing cybercrimes that affect consumer oriented business.
Cybercrime is not new, but each year, corporations like Colonial and JBS discover additional ways to utilize the internet in control of production operations.
These internet systems are subject to attack by organizations which intend harm and relent their activity only in exchange for ransom payment.
Agriculture was lucky last week; the shutdown did not last long. Fortunately, operations were able to return to normal before the scenario described above occurred.
JBS was not the first agricultural business targeted by hackers and will not be the last. It is a reminder how quickly a black swan landing on the pond can affect our industry, profitability, and consumer food availability.
CPH Sale Update
The next CPH Cattle Sale will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture, University of Kentucky Beef Extension Specialists, and the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association met on March 12 to discuss CPH Sale status in Kentucky. It was discussed that most competing preconditioning programs are changing to a 60-day weaning minimum due to the preference of most buyers.
It was recommended at the meeting that Kentucky CPH Sales adopt this protocol as well. Most CPH consignors are already weaning 60 days or more to take advantage of the additional weight gain.
If you are new to weaning an additional 15 days, you will experience an increase in net dollars. As always, give us a call if you have specific questions, to consign your calves, and place your ear tag order. After August, the next CPH60 cattle sale will be Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Poison HemlockPoison hemlock is in full bloom along roadsides throughout the county. This plant is potentially poisonous, especially when animals graze it when other forages are limited or are fed hay containing it. If ingested, poisoning symptoms appear within 30 minutes to two hours. Poison hemlock produce leaves and clusters of small, white flowers and smooth stems with purple spots throughout.
Poison hemlock should be destroyed by mowing before the flowers produce seed. If you find it in a hayfield, mow around it to keep it out of the hay inventory. Return later to mow the area, and flag the location for herbicide treatment this summer, fall, or early next spring.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
