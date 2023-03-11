Local Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H programs are looking to receive donations through the state’s “Ag Tag” initiative to help future agricultural professionals.
According to the Daviess County Clerk’s Office and the Kentucky 4-H Foundation, farmers have the opportunity when renewing their farm license plate to make a $10 donation to the Ag Tag fund.
Donations to the fund are then divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, the Kentucky FFA Association and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) to help support youth development, scholarships and program grants.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the growth in the program has been “pretty steady” for the most part every year.
In 2022, the county ranked as the fourth top grossing in Kentucky after receiving $17,630, according to the Ag Tag report from the KDA, while the state total raised was $606,223.11 — bringing the total of donations to more than $4.3 million since 2016.
“I think (the program) is probably encouraged amongst the farming community,” she said. “Farmers do help each other, (and) I’m really grateful that we have such a tight-knit community of farmers; and I love that most of our farming families have been here for generations.”
McCarty and Benji Kilgore, ag teacher and FFA advisor at McLean County High School, said the funds help students learn about different aspects of the field.
“To me, that $10 means that you’re investing in our young people … and that person that is in their tweens or early teens is learning leadership skills, they’re learning business skills, they’re learning production ….,” McCarty said.
“We get to use that money without many stipulations, and we can use it just for the needs that come up throughout the regular year,” Kilgore said. “That $10 can stretch a good way …. There are thousands of ag tags in McLean County, and if everyone gave that $10, (that money) adds up to thousands of dollars that comes back to us.”
McCarty and Kilgore said the funds can also help educate folks about another important topic that’s been discussed more in recent years.
“... Now they’re learning about the emotional toll it takes on farmers,” McCarty said. “That was a topic that was not talked about at all.
“I think just the pressure of trying to produce a crop — there’s a familial expectation (if) your family has always been a tobacco farmer, or always been a crop farmer, or always been a cattle farmer …. Then there’s fear and anxiety about what the weather’s gonna do and (thoughts of) ‘Am I going to have a productive year?’ ”
“Agriculturists and farmers, in general, have a really high suicide rate for percentage based on careers …,” Kilgore said, “and that just comes from the amount of stress throughout our normal year. They are spending a lot of money to put a seed in the ground that may or may not sprout.”
Kilgore added that farmers do a lot of their business based on credit and are typically part of family-owned farms that do not have dedicated human resource departments or resources for therapists or mental health professionals found in corporate settings.
“Wherever they come and actually sell their harvest, that’s when they can start paying down some of those (expenses) on the tractors, or for the fertilizer or the seed,” he said, “and they don’t have many people to share that burden with.”
Kilgore feels raising awareness of farmers’ mental health issues “helps everything.”
“The more people that know and understand the struggle that farmers are going through, they’re less likely to be upset when they get behind a tractor driving down the road (from) field to field …,” he said. “They’re trying to get back home to their family and trying to put food on their family’s table and food on everybody’s table.”
Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles stated in an op-ed on KDA’s website that even though it’s only $10 a year, “... that money can help so many” in FFA, 4-H and KDA.
“... KDA works every day to promote Kentucky’s farmers, inviting each resident in the commonwealth to realize the importance agriculture plays in the present and in the future. That future is Kentucky’s agriculture youth,” he said. “That’s why this year’s Ag Tag campaign theme is ‘Your Donation. Your Community. Our Leaders.’ Funding from your voluntary donations helps all three organizations fulfill our mission to sustain Kentucky agriculture for generations to come.”
