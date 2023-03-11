AG TAGS DOM

Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty holds a farm license plate Thursday in her office at the Daviess County Courthouse. Farmers can make a voluntary $10 donation to the state’s “Ag Tag” program when renewing their license plate.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Local Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H programs are looking to receive donations through the state’s “Ag Tag” initiative to help future agricultural professionals.

According to the Daviess County Clerk’s Office and the Kentucky 4-H Foundation, farmers have the opportunity when renewing their farm license plate to make a $10 donation to the Ag Tag fund.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.