The majority of the students in Eddie Leach’s livestock management class are either entered in or considering entering Owensboro Community & Technical College’s vet tech program.
Leach, program coordinator for OCTC’s Agricultural Studies, said agriculture is evolving to the point that the number of ag-related careers has increased, even though fewer people are running farms.
Leach said technology that’s led to precision agriculture has helped farmers do more with less manpower.
“I come from the age of corn pickers, to now we have combines that are computerized, virtually drive themselves and give you yield maps on every inch of your field,” Leach said. “In animal agriculture, the biggest thing has been the decline of labor availability, so we’ve had to become bigger and mechanized to stay profitable.”
And over the years, OCTC has adapted its ag program to the trends affecting agriculture.
Scott Williams, OCTC’s president, started teaching ag classes in 2000 at the college and has helped guide the program to where it is today.
Of the 16 colleges within the Kentucky Community & Technical College System, Williams said only three — OCTS, Hopkinsville Community College and Henderson Community College — have agricultural programs.
“It makes sense, because we’re kind of the epicenter of large-row crop agriculture,” he said. “The idea is to support the agricultural community, so the agricultural tech program is centered around agronomy, animal science and basic skills that you would need around the farm, such as small engine repair and welding.”
In recent years, Williams said the ag program has moved into different tracks, which include ag business and marketing, agronomy and generalized ag-tech, which can all be transferred to four-year colleges such as Brescia University, Western Kentucky University and Murray State University, depending on the track.
Williams echoed Leach’s view about how automation technology is driving the future of agriculture.
“We have a drone that students learn how to fly over fields and use for scouting of fields — that’s part of the agronomy side,” he said.
Williams said there has also been a shift to “farm-to-table” agriculture that has increased the demand for local produce, which has created a need for the ag business and marketing pathway.
“You’ll now see several farmers in the area raising fruits and vegetables and even raising livestock for slaughter locally,” Williams said. “So we’re looking at a young entrepreneur who might say, ‘I may not have the resources for a large, extended-row crop farm or a big cattle operation, but I can add value to growing fruits and vegetables and livestock that I can sell directly to consumers.’ ”
And with the organic and locally-grown trends, Williams said agriculture will likely see more changes.
“People are becoming more aware and want to know where there food is coming from — that’s becoming more and more popular,” he said.
And for Leach, who’s set to retire after 14 years at OCTC, he will be going into the square-baling hay business to help occupy his time.
Leach added that agriculture is expanding beyond the farm with industries such as seed, fertilizer and equipment companies looking to fill those ag-related roles.
“We need more young people in agriculture — desperately,” Leach said. “We need to start talking about that message as early as middle school.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.