I was recently talking to Milly, one of our seniors who co-leads the low impact classes on Monday and Thursday and has been coming to the senior center for many years. Even though it’s not polite to ask a woman’s age, I’ve learned at the Senior Community Center, most people are happy to share their age. So, when I asked Milly and she proudly said, “I’m 90,” I just about fell off my chair. My automatic response was, “You don’t look 90,” which made Milly smile.
After that conversation, I started thinking about what age is supposed to look like, especially, older ages? Is there a defined picture of what 90 years old looks like? A frequent depiction of 90-year-old is bent over, walking with a cane, wearing a frumpy clothes, disheveled hair and wire-rim glasses at the tip of their nose.
That’s not Milly, nor is it about 100% of the folks that come to the senior center, yet we need to continually advocate against those unrealistic stereotypes and focus on the reality that senior adults are vital, a wealth of knowledge and experience and contribute to the community.
May is Older Americans Month (OAM), as recognized annually by the Administration for Community Living (ACL). The 2023 theme is Aging Unbound and focuses on opportunities to explore diverse aging experiences and discuss how communities can combat stereotypes. It’s timely, as many senior adults often feel dismissed and overlooked, as if they have nothing more to contribute, which is incorrect.
Ruth has been a Meals on Wheels driver for nearly two years and has a roster of people that look forward to her coming every day to not only provide them lunch, but also talk with and check up on them. It doesn’t matter that Ruth turns 82 this month; it only matters that she’s making a difference in the lives of her 25-plus clients and, subsequently, their families.
This year’s OAM theme is also important as we look at new and different ways to provide opportunities for senior adults in Daviess County.
Last month, we partnered with the River City Pickleball Club to host our second pickleball clinic — the first one was held about a year ago. But now that my sister-in-law is a new “senior” (having turned 60 in April) and is active in the Pickleball Club, she and her friends are going to bring pickleball to the senior center on a regular basis.
For this session, we had seven register and 26 show up for the clinic! It was crazy amazing. Most had never played before but had heard about it and wanted to learn. A small group came to watch and see what it was all about. Everyone had fun, including the volunteers from the Pickleball Club that led the clinic. Almost everyone said they’ll come back for the next clinic at 1 p.m. May 30 (PLEASE register). Because of the response and enthusiasm for a new “unbound” activity for seniors, we have permanently taped down two pickleball courts in the auditorium.
We are partnering with Friends of Rudy Mine Trails to offer a mobility-friendly hike at one of our community’s beautiful assets at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12. Meet us there or call the Senior Center if you need a ride. We are hoping this is another activity we can start on a regular basis to keep seniors moving and exploring new things.
In March, we started computer classes, and one of the teachers is Caroline, a regular at the Senior Center who wanted to share her knowledge with other seniors. The classes have had regular attendance, and last month we started phone classes for iPhone and Android users. Trevor, the IT manager at the Daviess County Public Library, teaches those, and it’s been another great learning opportunity.
Aging isn’t an option. And if we have the privilege of experiencing it into our “senior” years, the Senior Community Center wants to be a resource and outlet for embracing, nurturing and giving back in creative and engaging ways.
In recognition of OAM’s theme, perhaps our mission statement needs to be edited to include this year’s focus: to provide and coordinate services and social activities for Daviess County seniors that keep them engaged, involved, encouraged and unbound.
Becky Barnhart is executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
