I was recently talking to Milly, one of our seniors who co-leads the low impact classes on Monday and Thursday and has been coming to the senior center for many years. Even though it’s not polite to ask a woman’s age, I’ve learned at the Senior Community Center, most people are happy to share their age. So, when I asked Milly and she proudly said, “I’m 90,” I just about fell off my chair. My automatic response was, “You don’t look 90,” which made Milly smile.

After that conversation, I started thinking about what age is supposed to look like, especially, older ages? Is there a defined picture of what 90 years old looks like? A frequent depiction of 90-year-old is bent over, walking with a cane, wearing a frumpy clothes, disheveled hair and wire-rim glasses at the tip of their nose.

