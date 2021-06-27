The Division of Conservation is charged with providing assistance to Kentucky’s conservation districts to develop, administer, and implement sound conservation programs across the state.
The conservation districts have been organized for the special purpose of assisting landowners and land users in solving soil and water resource problems, setting priorities for conservation work to be accomplished, and coordinating the federal, state, and local resources to carry out these programs.
The Division of Conservation administers the Agricultural District Program. This program was created by the Agricultural District and Conservation Act (KRS 262.850) that was passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1982.
Kentucky has been a national leader in the protection of its land resources and in promoting the economic importance of its agricultural industry. The Agricultural District Program plays a valuable role in protecting our agricultural land base across the state.
The goals of the Agricultural District Program are to protect our best agricultural land for food and fiber production and to prevent its conversion to nonagricultural usage.
Land enrolled in the Agricultural District Program cannot be annexed, cannot be condemned without mitigation, is taxed at the agricultural rate, is eligible for deferred assessment costs when water lines are extended, and receives extra points when applying for state Cost Share or to the Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easements (PACE) Program.
A landowner or group of landowners with at least 250 contiguous acres in active agricultural production is eligible to form an agricultural district. Individual parcels must contain at least 10 acres or 11 acres with a residence.
The total acreage in the district may drop below 250 over time, but individual parcels must remain at 10 or 11. Participation is strictly voluntary, and a landowner may withdraw land at any time without penalty or without jeopardizing the status of the existing agricultural district.
Currently, there are 538 certified agricultural districts consisting of approximately 465,715 acres in 81 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. These numbers change often.
There are specific steps to forming an agricultural district. Landowners interested in forming an agricultural district can obtain a Petition to Establish an Agricultural District from their local conservation district. A proposed Agricultural District can consist of one or more landowners and contain as many parcels of land that form a contiguous boundary.
The Petition must contain each landowner’s name, address, and number of acres for each parcel they wish to be included in the agricultural district, printed legibly, and each landowner’s original signature.
If any name, address, or acreage on the petition is illegible, please attach a typed list before submitting the Petition to the Division of Conservation. No land may be contained in an agricultural district without the approval and signature of the landowner.
A “landowner” would include individuals, legal guardians, corporations, business districts, estates, trusts, partnerships, associations, or two or more persons having joint or common interest in the land.
If more than one person is an owner of any parcel, each individual needs to complete the petition. If the land is owned by a corporation, the corporate name should be specified as the landowner and the original signatures of its officers should follow.
KRS 262.850 requires that the names and addresses of all adjoining property owners be obtained and listed in the appropriate place on the Petition. The conservation district clerk may fill in this information, but it must be filled in. Adjacent landowners do not sign the petition.
A landowner may withdraw acreage from an agricultural district at any time without the Commission’s approval, but they must inform the conservation district in writing and provide a map depicting the acreage to be withdrawn or provide information detailed enough to allow the conservation district to produce an accurate map.
The conservation district must then forward a copy of the written request and map to the Division of Conservation. The remaining acreage enrolled in the Agricultural District Program will not be affected if a withdrawal results in the acreage being non-contiguous or falling below 250.
For additional information, contact the Daviess County Soil Conservation District at 270-685-1707 ext. 3.
Upcoming EventThe UK Research and Education Center in Princeton is hosting a Grain Crop Pest Management Field Day this Tuesday, June 29. For more information and to register, call 270-365-7541 ext. 0.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
