No one will forget 2020.
COVID-19 did not care where you worked or lived or what church or school you attended. Everyone was affected in one way or another.
Thankfully new cases are slowing, vaccinations are well underway, and there is hope for the next 12 months to be better than the last. Agriculture has certainly had its ups and downs during those past 12 months.
2020 began with an air of confidence as trade agreements were established and plans were made for a rebound in demand for agricultural products. By mid-summer, the commodity and livestock prices bottomed out as demand for grain dried up and processors closed due to the availability of labor.
Ironically, by September the economy had adjusted to life with COVID-19, returning demand for agricultural products that has not slowed down, with a price outlook not seen since the 2008-2013 profit period in agriculture.
With the continued increase in price and profit outlook for the coming year, the Ag Expo planning committee has invited Dr. David Kohl, professor emeritus with Virginia Tech, to present via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. March 18.
He will be sharing his thoughts on “Agriculture Today: New Era of Prosperity or Temporary Opportunity?” This program is presented by Grain Day Inc. and made possible by the participation of our local agricultural businesses in the Owensboro Ag Expo trade show.
Dr. Kohl has presented at Ag Expo and other local events in past years. He is well spoken and well received by farmers and people in agricultural-related businesses.
Dr. Kohl presents boots on the ground information from a world view perspective in a style that the audience understands and appreciates. He teaches that in this economy, one must have business intelligence and street smarts to be successful.
The program will discuss the assessment of management knowledge that places a business in the top third or the bottom third of profitability. He will discuss the financial and business management characteristics that one must focus on in the planning, strategizing, executing, and monitoring for 2021 and beyond.
A lot has happened in the last 12 months including economic recession, unemployment, civil unrest, and the top four most profitable years in agriculture in the last 50 years when adjusted for inflation.
Interest, energy, and trade policy are all on the table for review in a new congress and administration. Dr. Kohl will take us through a look back and ahead as you plan for 2021.
I hope you make plans to join us. All you need to do is register at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR and download Zoom to your smartphone or computer.
County Yield Results ReleasedThe National Agricultural Statistics Service released the 2020 Kentucky county yields last week. Complete information can be found at https://quickstats.nass.usda.gov/. All of Kentucky had a great production year in 2020. The overall average corn yield for Daviess County was an incredible 203 bushels per acre. To put this in perspective the 2019 yield was 173, 2018 was 180, 2017 was 198, 2016 was 161, and 2015 was 176. Warren County has the highest county average yield in Kentucky at 210 bushels per acre.
For Daviess County, one may question why 2020 was so much better when both 2019 and 2020 were wet growing seasons. My answer is that spring in 2019 was late. It rained most of April with the earliest corn not getting planted before the last two days of the month.
Most of the crop was planted by mid-May but the yield effect of later planting dates had occurred. In 2020, early April provided ideal planting conditions with nearly half of Daviess County corn acres planted in the first half of the month.
Timely planting dates are just one piece of the yield puzzle but prove to be very important when comparing the final yields of two back-to-back years with similar growing season rainfall totals.
The overall average soybean yield in Daviess County was 60 bushels per acre. To put this in perspective the 2019 yield was 55, 2018 was 56, 2017 was 60, 2016 was 54, and 2015 was 53. Union County had the highest county average yield in Kentucky at 64 bushels per acre.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
