In recent years, angular leaf spot (pseudomonas syringae) has become a serious foliar disease of dark tobacco in western Kentucky. Growers annually report production losses and substantial time and expense invested in attempting to subdue the problem. We are to have only had suspect cases in the Green River area before this summer. A leaf sample collected from a Daviess County dark air-cure field this month tested positive, and the bacterial pathogen leaving spotted, unusable leaves in its path has swept through the field. In general, this bacterial disease produces only minor infection in burley fields, but all dark varieties grown are susceptible.
Fungicides used to suppress fungal activity such as target spot and frogeye have no effect on angular leaf spot because it is from a bacterial pathogen. The disease is found in the lower to mid-canopy. It causes large spots that are dark red to brown in color. Edges of the spots appear triangular, square, or star-like; hence the clever name “angular leaf spot.” There is much to learn about this disease, but dark growers south and west of our area indicate multiple applications of an antibacterial product are necessary throughout the growing season to keep this problem in check. The most common product is agricultural streptomycin, but there is evidence that some populations of streptomycin-resistant ALS can be found. Upon receiving samples in the plant disease diagnostic lab at Princeton, the bacteria are grown on Petri dishes, followed by treatment with high concentrations of streptomycin to determine if it is resistant.
Crop rotation and good sanitation practices can be useful in suppression of angular leaf spot. The use of an antibacterial product to manage these diseases is marginally effective; however, agricultural streptomycin as mentioned can be applied preventively or after symptoms first appear at 200 ppm (16 oz/100 gal). Several copper-based products have recently been labeled for control of this disease in tobacco as well. They are not considered as effective as streptomycin but offer a product in application rotation to reduce risk of streptomycin resistance. Continue applications while conditions favor disease development: typically warm, wet conditions or frequent thunderstorms with high winds. There is also possibility that application of maleic hydrazide after topping, which stops cell division, causes some suppression of angular leaf spot.
Bacterial soft rots, including black leg on transplants or hollow stalk, and bacterial leaf drop are also caused by a bacterial pathogen, (pectobacterium carotovorum). These diseases are not associated with angular leaf spot. We see these each year, typically occurring after topping. In warm and humid conditions with frequent rain, leaf loss at harvest caused by these diseases can be significant. For future reference, ensure that crops are not excessively fertilized. Minimize mechanical and chemical wounding during topping and sucker control operations. Do not top during rainy or overcast conditions or if plants are wet. Ideally, cutting tops at an angle to reduce water retention and reducing the potential for infection helps with prevention. Chemical control of hollow stalk is not possible.
Potassium Deficient SoybeansPotassium deficient soybeans are in some fields across the county. Symptoms are complete yellowing of the uppermost leaves that begin to dry out from the leaf tip back toward the petiole. Potassium deficiency can cause significant yield loss if severe. There are a few reasons why potassium deficiency might be occurring. Deficiency usually appears during the late summer grain fill period when potassium demand is greatest. A bushel of harvested soybeans contains 1.1 pounds of potassium. The first and most obvious reason deficiency symptoms could be occurring is due to a low soil test potash level, especially if none or little was applied prior to planting. Remember field areas where deficiency is occurring and soil test those areas separate from the rest of the field after harvest. Deficiency symptoms may also occur in areas where prolonged water ponding occurred early in the season, killing some root material and ability to uptake potash at the volume required by the plant. Sidewall compaction caused at planting is the third reason one may experience potash deficiency. If certain field areas were wet at planting, the seed trench sidewall can be smeared, preventing roots from penetrating and limiting their growth and development. In both of these cases, the problem worsens if soil test potassium is low. Soybeans respond to potassium; if soil levels are low, yield is lost.
Clint Hardy is the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources. His column runs weekly on the Agriculture page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.