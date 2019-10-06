The Green Valley Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service located on the campus of Owensboro Community & Technical College, 4800A New Hartford Rd. Local commercial beekeeper Jacob Osborne will present a program with a checklist of items that beekeepers should be doing in October to prepare their bee colonies for winter. All beekeepers and members of the public who are interested in beekeeping are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be available at 6 p.m. For more information, contact President Jim Mason at (270) 315-8292.

