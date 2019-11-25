Hancock County farmer Paul Glover was at the forefront of producing hemp as one of the state’s first pilot growers five years ago.
He turned his 8 acres of hemp into CBD oil that has become known for its medicinal properties.
And for Glover, he's had a successful run with his online CBD oil business called Mile Marker 5.
But since the CBD oil market has become saturated during the last year, Glover said he decided to expand into other hemp-related opportunities.
“This business is fickle; you never know what the next thing is,” Glover said.
Glover is now looking at being among the first to sell hemp machinery in an effort to cut hours off a labor-intensive crop.
At his shop at 9290 Kentucky 69, Glover has a ready-to-ship Budz Stripper, which is also known in the industry as a “bucker” for the way it bucks the buds off the stems.
"They're heavy-duty and meant to last years," Glover said. "...This is meant for a farmer to put it in his barn and use 110-volt power. They can take it and put it on the front of their tractor and then move it around the barn as necessary."
Prior to owning his own bucker, Glover said it would take him a couple of months to strip 2,000 pounds of hemp.
Now, Glover said it takes him less than two weeks to do the same amount.
“It saves on labor,” Glover said. “In any business that you run across, the highest cost is going to be in the labor.”
Glover began selling the buckers in the middle of this year’s hemp harvest.
“I didn’t start this until late — actually August when I needed them in August to sell,” Glover said. “…Basically, I’m making these machines as ordered. When people order them, I can have them out the door in one day.”
Glover has developed relationships with Daviess County companies such as Castlen Steel, Hudson Machine and Applied Industrial Technologies to manufacture the hemp stripper quickly.
Glover said the hemp stripper is based on similar machines used in California for marijuana that can cost up to $20,000.
Glover retails his machine at $11,995 and so far has sold two.
They can be ordered by going to nefmanufacturing.com.
“I’ll deliver them within a 300-mile radius and show them how to use it,” Glover said. “It’s pretty simple; it’s plug and play.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
