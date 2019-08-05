The legalization of hemp has attracted both generational farmers and nontraditional growers across the region looking to capitalize on the crop.
Ohio County pharmacist John Fuller is among the nontraditional growers looking to seize the opportunity.
And for Fuller and his wife, Amanda, it's more about the CBD oil derived from hemp that interested them.
The couple, who owns and operates Midtown Pharmacy Express in Beaver Dam, has been selling CBD oil at the business for some time.
"We started carrying CBD with no great outlooks but people were asking for it," Fuller said. "Patients started using it and we started seeing just crazy benefits and hearing crazy stories for it and how much it's helped people. And not just one condition but all kinds of conditions."
And in the summer of 2018, the Fullers purchased a 64-acre farm on U.S. 231 to begin developing their hemp operation, which includes a grow house for cloning, and a greenhouse that keeps the hemp plants until they're ready to be put into the ground.
During the first week of June, the Fullers began planting what would become 18 acres of hemp, making them the largest among the 10 growers of the crop in Ohio County. A total of 81 acres has been planted in Ohio County.
Fuller said the weather didn't cooperate in the beginning but his hemp plants have rebounded.
"It started raining the 5th of June and it stunted our crops' growth for about a month," Fuller said. "…It's been a challenge to grow hemp."
In Hancock County, Jack Ramsey is another nontraditional farmer whose family decided to plant a small crop of hemp on their Big Roots Lavender Farm.
Ramsey said he's tending to a little less than 2 acres.
"It seems like this is where everything is heading," Ramsey said. "…Our main focus is just getting the (CBD) oil. But the hemp seems to be going pretty smoothly. It seems to be growing itself. We've just been keeping the weeds out of it."
According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Daviess County has the largest number of growers at 28 using 400 acres in the region. McLean is the next highest at 16 growers and 327 acres; Hancock has 10 growers using 70 acres and Muhlenberg has five growers using 96 acres.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said Kentucky was limited to 16,000 acres for hemp for this growing season but will increase to 60,000 acres next year.
"That doesn't mean all 60,000 will be planted," Quarles said. "…These stats reflect an increased enthusiasm for the crop. For example, we had 211 in 2018 grow hemp. This year we had 1,000. Last year, we had 70 processors and this year we have 200 processors."
A number of the generational farmers embracing hemp are ones with a tobacco background.
McLean County farmer PJ Murphy said he's phasing out his tobacco as he adopts hemp into his crop portfolio.
"It's kind of the same infrastructure you need for tobacco but everything you know about tobacco you just throw it out the window," said Murphy, a third-generation farmer. "…My dad and I had 20 acres of dark tobacco this year. My No. 1 goal is to be done with the tobacco crop. The (tobacco) companies keep cutting our prices every year."
Murphy started out with 2 acres of hemp last year and increased it to 10 acres on ground about 3 miles from
Beech Grove.
He said his plan is to have large-scale hemp operation.
"I'm looking, probably for next year, I'm talking to a few guys to getting up to 75 acres," Murphy said.
Starting in 2020, the state's hemp program will transition from research to commercial phase.
"We still need and we're in desperate need of research in all aspects of hemp production, and also hemp products as well," Quarles said. "There's a lack of product standards right now. Consumers want transparency. So we need to develop a framework that gives the consumer the confidence that when they buy a hemp product it is as advertised."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
