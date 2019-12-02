Few cow-calf producers are going to fondly remember the weather of 2019. As discussed in my article last week, the first three months of the year were one of the wettest, muddiest winters Kentucky has ever seen. This resulted in a lot of stress on cattle, loss of calves, and increased winter hay feeding. There was even some damage to pastures and feeding areas. In early fall, Kentucky encountered a prolonged drought that halted pasture growth and forced many people to feed hay inventory earlier than normal. November followed with several days of hard freezing that ended pasture growth for the year. On top of the tough weather, the fall 2019 market prices will continue to be tough as well. Dr. Kenny Burdine, University of Kentucky Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist, explains why in the following article.
Production levels across all major meats were high in 2019 and put downward pressure on retail prices. Constant uncertainty about trade seemed to hover over the market. The fire that took place at the Tyson processing plant in August certainly did not help the situation as it made feed cattle prices lower this fall. Our fall calf market found its lowest level since 2016, settling in the mid-$130s per cwt (hundredweight), which was $10 to $15 per cwt lower than 2018.
While there is no way to know with certainty, Dr. Burdine thinks that fall 2019 is going to be the low for this price cycle. Most supply signals are pointing to an end of herd expansion. USDA's July Cattle Inventory report showed flat beef cow numbers from 2018 and a slight decrease in the size of the 2019 calf crop.
Heifer retention was down in both the January and July reports and beef cow slaughter has continued to be large. Through September, beef cow slaughter has been 2% above 2018 levels and 13% above 2017 levels.
In addition to the supply signals, there is a new demand factor that will likely be at play in 2020. It is hard to over-emphasize the significance of African Swine Fever in China. Pork is the most consumed meat worldwide and China leads the world in pork consumption. The loss of hogs that they are experiencing is going to have an impact on protein consumption. Despite the tariffs in place, United States exports of pork to China have been a lot higher since spring and we are seeing spillover effects on beef exports. It is also no coincidence that China has lifted its ban on U.S. poultry imports. So, while a large number of factors will impact beef and cattle prices going forward, Dr. Burdine is optimistic that cattle producers will enjoy a better year in 2020.
Master Cattleman Program
The Green River Area Cooperative Extension Service Offices are happy to announce the return of the Master Cattleman beef production management educational program this winter. Beginning Jan. 7, the 10-week program will run continuously on Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. This program covers all things beef cattle farming from general management to the end consumer product. It has been several years since this program has been hosted in our area and it may be several more before it returns. If you have an interest in increasing your beef management knowledge, or have a family member or an employee you would like to send through the classes, consider signing up. The registration fee is $75 to help cover meal expenses and materials. Call the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office at 270-685-8480 or print a registration flyer available on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources.
Yield Contest Winners Announced
Congratulations to the winning Daviess County entries of the 2019 Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service Yield Contest. Jeff Coke had the highest wheat yield measured for the contest with Pioneer 25R50 from a 5.87 acre area that averaged 114.73 bushels per acre.
Sylvester, Jerry, and Brian Fischer had the highest soybean yield with AgriGold 3722 in a 3.156 acre area that averaged 101.77 bushels per acre. Dennis and Brad McKay measured the highest corn yield with DeKalb DKC67-44 that yielded 324.09 bushels per acre over 1.2576 acres.
Clint Hardy is the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources. His column runs weekly in the Agriculture section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.