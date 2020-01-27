Last December, Kentucky per-pound auction prices for 500-pound steers were $1.40, slightly below the $1.45 value of December 2018 and considerably below the 2010-2019 December average of $1.60.
December 2018 and 2019 auction prices were both $1.35 for 850-pound steers, also slightly lower than the 2010-2019 December average of $1.40. In an enterprise with a very narrow profit margin, it is important to use every opportunity to maximize revenue received for calves sold.
There is some optimism in the 2020 cattle market as some of the drivers that pushed the price decline have backed off. The expansion of herd numbers in Texas and the plains states has flattened out following a massive drought-induced sell-off that lasted many years.
The U.S. is now maintaining herd numbers, which is leading to stable consumer beef prices as well. There are also positives in trade; the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement was finally approved, providing stability with two of our largest beef export partners. Despite withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, losses in beef export to Japan have been offset by a recent agreement, making our beef economically competitive with Australian exports.
One key to keeping current with the value of cattle on your farm is with the KDA Weekly Market report available online at www.kyagr.com/marketing/market-news.html. When using the report as a price reference, be aware of common descriptions used.
Value-added usually indicates the calves were weaned some period of time and vaccinated prior to selling. Fancy can mean many things, but usually represents showy cattle that have visual appeal. Fleshy describes cattle with excessive fat, which reduces price because that additional weight must be purchased rather than added with feed at a lower cost after the purchase. Thin is the opposite; cattle that are not fat or as heavy. These typically sell higher per pound because feed-to-weight conversion after purchase costs less than purchased weight.
Lot size is extremely important and one of the reasons CPH45 cattle sell higher than the weekly average. In a CPH45 market, individual seller calves are graded and comingled with similar animals delivered by other sellers. Calves transport in 50,000-pound loads, the weight needed to maximize a semi-tractor trailer. Buyers purchase 50,000-pound groups or combine purchased groups to achieve that weight.
Selling in heavier groups translates to a higher price received according to market research conducted by Drs. Kenny Burdine and Greg Halich of UK Ag Economics. They found that selling between 1 and 5 animals could receive up to $.15/pound less than groups of 6 or more.
Shrink is another term in selling cattle that is often misinterpreted. Cattle weigh less upon arrival at the feedlot than when sold. This difference is called shrink. Buyers know this and while some sellers argue that providing shrink is unnecessary, it is impossible to avoid. Knowing these animals will weigh less upon arrival, buyers either accept the shrink offered and pay more per pound or accept the full sale weight and pay less per pound. Buyers are smart; they either accept a shrink weight or shrink the price paid. The Green River CPH45 sale provides a 2% shrink of measured weight to the buyers.
It is also important to know the weight of your cattle, especially when selling directly from the farm with a price slide protection in place. A price slide is an adjustment made to account for weight differences. Cattle delivered heavier than disclosed can receive a discount from the price that was agreed upon. As previously discussed, it costs less to add weight than to buy it, so heavier cattle cost less per pound. Here is an example: seller and buyer agree that a steer appears to weigh 750 pounds at the farm. You agree that the purchase price at that weight is $1.40/pound with a $4-slide per 100 pounds for any amount of weight above 750 pounds. Weighing on certified scales reveals the actual weight is 825 pounds. This 75-pound difference results in a price lowered by $3/100-pounds or $.03/pound.
Upcoming Events
The 46th Annual Ag Expo is this Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.
A Private Pesticide Applicator Training is this Friday, 8:30 a.m. at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.