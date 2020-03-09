The opportunity to become a lifetime member of the Kentucky Corn Growers Association through purchasing a UK Ag Benefactor Membership has been extended to Aug. 31 of this year.
I hope you will consider joining the 18 Daviess County farm businesses and individuals who have already taken the initiative.
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board awarded the University of Kentucky a $15 million grant for the $30 million renovation and expansion of the UK Grain and Forage Center for Excellence. The University of Kentucky must match the $15 million grant over the next four years. Thankfully, numerous producers, commodity organizations, related industries, and government leaders share in this vision.
The Kentucky Corn Growers Association created the UK Ag Benefactor membership as a mechanism to provide individuals the opportunity to contribute to the Grain and Forage Center for Excellence while acquiring a lifetime membership to the association.
Proceeds from the $1,000 membership purchase are used for corn-focused research, which is considered a match to the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board grant.
The individual and farm name of each purchase made prior to Aug. 31 will be permanently displayed on a plaque at the UK Grain and Forage Center for Excellence. With each membership purchase, a $1,500 donation will be provided in the name of the purchaser to UKAg for the Grain and Forage Center for Excellence at Princeton via a grant provided by the Kentucky Corn Promotion Council.
The mission of the UK Grain and Forage Center for Excellence is to help Kentucky farmers feed the world sustainably, protect the environment, expand the Kentucky economy, and pass their farms to the next generation. It is a reinvention of the UKREC that includes additional faculty, increased land available for research, and remodeled labs and training facilities.
While UK is committed to Kentucky farmers, the results of its faculty and staff’s research and outreach have made important impacts on U.S. and world agriculture. Western Kentucky is the birthplace of modern no-tillage farming. Research conducted at the UKREC and nearby farms is not only used by North American growers but producers in South America and Europe as well.
The UK Wheat Science Group’s work on intensive wheat management is recognized worldwide and has made UK faculty leaders in research on soft red winter wheat production. Thousands of forage producers have benefited from UK educational programs and research on rotational grazing and extending the grazing season. UK scientists are leaders in finding solutions to forage-related diseases.
Findings from one study reduced grass tetany in cattle by 90%. As home to one of the most extensive forage variety testing programs in the nation, farmers across the region rely on the University of Kentucky for unbiased research on new products.
Few places in the world have ideal soil and climate. Most regions have crop, soil, and environmental challenges similar to those in Kentucky. The results of grain and forage research and extension programs at the Grain and Forage Center for Excellence will be applicable to a growing world and truly make a global impact.
The University of Kentucky has a history of being at the forefront of crop technologies that are now widely adopted across the world. UK’s partners recognize this and are dedicated to ensuring that the University’s grain and forage research and education programs continue to lead the way during this era of great agricultural challenges. Do not let this investment opportunity pass by.
This is an association with a pro-agriculture influence in corn product promotion and a voice regarding the policy that affects farmers while supporting agricultural research and programs conducted at the UK Grain and Forage Center for Excellence. More information and a membership form are on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources.
Beef Cattle MeetingA beef cattle nutrition management meeting will be held this Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office. Topics addressed will be mineral, feed ration, and forage testing to improve the overall condition and reproduction success of the herd. This meeting will be an opportunity to introduce Dr. Katie VanValin, the new Extension Specialist for Beef Cattle Nutrition stationed at the UK Grain and Forage Center for Excellence at Princeton. A Beef Quality Care and Assurance Certification Training will be held at 4:30. Everyone is welcome; call the office at 270-685-8480 to register.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
