Two different corn ear rots have been showing up in corn this fall. Level of incidence has been low but always leads to questions about why it is present. Dr. Kiersten Wise, the extension plant pathologist for corn at the University of Kentucky Grain and Forage Center of Excellence at Princeton, prepared this discussion on diplodia ear rot and fusarium ear rot.
A different fungus causes each of these rots, and the environmental conditions at, and just after, silking influence which ear rot may be problematic in a given year. Additionally, the fungus that causes fusarium ear rot produces mycotoxins as a byproduct of the infection process. It is important to identify fields that may have ear rots to ensure timely harvest, proper storage of moldy grain and determine the potential for mycotoxin issues.
Diplodia ear rot is caused by the fungi stenocarpella maydis and S. macrospora and is very common in cornfields across the Corn Belt. This fungus survives in residue and infects plants shortly after pollination. Humid weather and rains prior to and after pollination will favor disease development. Diplodia ear rot is identified by white fungal growth on the cob, often forming a mat of fungus across the ear. Infected kernels may also be brown-gray in appearance. Small, black fungal structures called pycnidia may form on the kernels or the cob. The fungus is reported to produce a mycotoxin called diplodiatoxin in South America and South Africa, however, no reports of toxic effects of grain on livestock or humans due to diplodia ear rot have been reported in the United States. Grain dockage may still occur, however, due to moldy grain.
Fusarium ear rot is primarily caused by the fungus susarium verticilliodes. This fungus infects corn after pollination, and infection is favored by warmer temperatures. Fusarium-infected ears may have white to purple fungal growth on the cob, or symptoms may appear as discolored kernels scattered throughout a cob or associated with insect feeding. Visible fungal growth may not be obvious on the cob, but a white "starburst" pattern in kernels can sometimes be observed on ears infected by this fungus.
Regardless of which ear rot is present in a field, scout fields prior to harvest and determine the level of incidence of any ear rot in the field. If ear rots are observed in a field, affected areas should be harvested early and grain segregated to avoid contamination of non-infected grain. Grain harvested with suspected ear rots should be dried to below 15% moisture. If the grain is stored above this moisture content, mold can continue to grow, and any mycotoxins present can continue to accumulate in grain. All grain contaminated by any ear rot fungus should be stored separately from good grain, and if stored long term, it should be stored below 13% moisture to prevent further growth of fungi.
Several publications on ear rots and mycotoxin management are available through the Crop Protection Network: https://cropprotectionnetwork.org/resources/publications. These publications provide information on ear rot identification and management, as well as answers to frequently asked questions about mycotoxins, and storing moldy grain.
Kentucky Hemp and Pesticide
Corn earworm has been actively feeding on hemp, leading people to ask what can be sprayed for their control. A pesticide registered with KDA may be used in accordance with its label directions for the cultivation of hemp in Kentucky under the following conditions: the label allows for use on unspecified crops and/or plants; the label allows for use at the intended site of application' the label directions do not prohibit use on crops or plants for human consumption; and use of the pesticide complies with rules promulgated by KDA governing pesticide use on hemp. There are several approved pesticides for control of insects and fungus, unfortunately none will control large larvae. Brandt Eco Tec plus would be the only allowable product that has larvae on the label. This product is only for small larvae so its effectiveness would be poor on large feeders.
For any questions or more information about Kentucky's hemp program or pesticides for use on industrial hemp, please contact the KDA at 502-573-0282.
Clint Hardy is the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources. His column runs weekly in the Agriculture section.
