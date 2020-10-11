Sign up for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) began on Sept. 21 and will continue through Dec. 11. CFAP 2 provides eligible producers with direct financial assistance due to market disruptions and associated costs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, now referred to as CFAP 1. Farmers and ranchers who participated in CFAP 1 will not be automatically enrolled and must complete a new application for CFAP 2. Details on how to apply can be found on farmers.gov/cfap/apply.
CFAP 2 Eligible Commodities Finder
Many more commodities are eligible for CFAP 2 than CFAP 1. Interested in finding the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 payment rates for the eligible commodities you grow or raise? Our new, easy-to-use CFAP 2 Eligible Commodities Finder makes finding payment rates specific to your operation simple. From yam to alpaca farmers — and everyone in between — the payment rate information you need is just a few clicks away. Try it today on your desktop, tablet or mobile device.
Call Center
A call center is available for producers who would like additional one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Please call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance. The call center can provide service to non-English speaking customers. Customers will select 1 for English and 2 to speak with a Spanish-speaking employee. For other languages, customers select 1 and indicate their language to the call center staff.
Deadline to Report Wheat is Dec. 15
The final date to report wheat and other fall-seeded small grains to the FSA office is Dec. 15, 2020.
Be prepared to give the acreage of wheat by field, plant date and crop shares. If a producer has been prevented from planting wheat due to weather-related circumstances, the producer must file a prevented wheat planting notice by Nov. 30, 2020. Since the FSA office cannot have producers in the office with COVID-19 restrictions, contact our office at 270-684-9286 ext. 2 to obtain maps of your farms that have wheat. You can mark the maps and return to our office by mail, email or outside drop off for the county office to load your crop report.
Breaking New Ground
Agricultural producers are reminded to consult with FSA and NRCS before breaking out new ground for production purposes as doing so without prior authorization may put a producer’s federal farm program benefits in jeopardy. This is especially true for land that must meet Highly Erodible Land (HEL) and Wetland Conservation (WC) provisions.
Producers with HEL determined soils are required to apply tillage, crop residue and rotational requirements as specified in their conservation plan.
Producers should notify FSA as a first point of contact prior to conducting land clearing or drainage type projects to ensure the proposed actions meet compliance criteria such as clearing any trees to create new cropland, then these areas will need to be reviewed to ensure such work will not risk your eligibility for benefits.
Landowners and operators complete the form AD-1026 — Highly Erodible Land Conservation (HELC) and Wetland Conservation (WC) Certification to identify the proposed action and allow FSA to determine whether a referral to Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for further review is necessary.
USDA Service Center Closed Monday
The Owensboro USDA Service Center will be closed on Monday in observance of Columbus Day.
