The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and KCTCS Adult Farmer Education Program collaborate each year to conduct an expansive corn and soybean variety demonstration program. The following summarizes the locations and the three highest adjusted yields at each, harvested in September. Keep in mind, the yields discussed are only a reflection of a small harvested area within each field relative to the next harvested area planted in a different variety. These are the highest yields per plot area, not the whole farm average.
A yellow corn plot was planted on April 15 and harvested on Sept.9 on the Short Station Road farm of Don and Brian Cecil. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was Pioneer P1464VYHR at 302.6 bushels per acre. Second place was Dyna-Gro D58VC65RIB at 302.1 bushels per acre. Third place was DeKalb DKC67-44VT2P at 300.9 bushels per acre.
Another yellow corn plot was planted on April 7 and harvested on Sept. 9 at the Goetz Brothers Farms on Burton Road. The highest adjusted yield in the field was Dyna-Gro D55VC80RIB at 288.9 bushels per acre. Second place was Croplan CP5678VT2P/RIB at 285.6 bushels per acre. Third place was Stewart 14DD339 at 285.5 bushels per acre.
Another yellow corn plot was planted on April 10 and harvested on Sept. 22 at the Kentucky 500 farm of Kevin and Clint Hardy. The highest yield was Dyna-Gro D55VC80RIB at 275.8 bushels per acre. Second place was AgriGold A644-32TRCRIB at 273.6 bushels per acre. Third place was AgriGold A6544VT2RIB at 269.4 bushels per acre.
Another yellow corn plot was planted on March 30 and harvested on Sept. 21 on the farm of Bill Brey on Kentucky 764 North. The highest yield in the plot was Pioneer P1464VYHR at 261.5 bushels per acre. Second place was DeKalb DKC67-44VT2P at 261.1 bushels per acre. Third place was NK NK1677-3110.0 at 259.9 bushels per acre.
Gerald and Joel Boswell Farms on Kentucky 657 planted a yellow corn plot on April 9 and harvested it on Sept. 24. The highest yield was Stewart 150P519 at 255.5 bushels per acre. Second place was Stewart 14DD339 at 255.4 bushels per acre. Third place was AgriGold A644-32TRCRIB at 244.0 bushels per acre.
A Roundup Ready 2.6-3.2 maturity group soybean plot was planted on April 16 and harvested on Sept. 26 at Boswell Farms on the Kentucky 662. The highest yield was Beck’s 3117X2 at 93.1 bushels per acre. Second place was AgriGold G3150RX at 90.6 bushels per acre. Third place was Stewart 2840R2X at 88.1 bushels per acre.
Two Roundup Ready soybean plots were planted on April 8 and harvested on Sept. 24 at the Short Station Road farm of Don and Brian Cecil. The highest yield for the 2.6-3.2 maturity group plot was Stewart 2949R2X at 89.6 bushels per acre. Second place was Channel 3220R2X at 88.4 bushels per acre. Third place was AgriGold G2900RX at 86.9 bushels per acre. The highest yield for the 3.3-3.9 maturity group was NK S33-D7X at 97.5 bushels per acre. Second place was AgriGold G3722RX at 96.9 bushels per acre. Third place was Pioneer P36A83X at 90.8 bushels per acre.
The complete plots discussed in this article are available on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR. Once all fields have been harvested and data compiled, plot books will be printed. They should be available to pick up in November.
The opportunity to host a plot is open to anyone willing to volunteer their time. The seed is provided at no cost and all management decisions are left to the farm to decide. A plot typically takes three hours to plant and two hours to harvest. If you would like to host a location in 2021, please call me at 270-685-8480.
Frost and Cyanide
As fall begins, remember that the increased chance of frost raises the risk some forages have of causing cyanide poisoning in cattle, sheep and goats. Warm-season annual forages, such as sudangrass, johnsongrass, sorghum and sorghum-sudangrass hybrids, have the potential to cause cyanide poisoning, especially when grazed by ruminants at an early growth stage or immediately after a non-killing frost. The greatest risk is frosted johnsongrass. A non-killing frost can occur when temperatures are about 40 degrees and usually affects valleys and low-lying areas first. Wait until plants have died down after frost before grazing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.