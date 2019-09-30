The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and KCTCS Adult Farmer Education Program led by Tyler Miller collaborate each year to conduct an expansive corn and soybean variety demonstration program.
Numerous Daviess County farmers, along with a few just beyond the county line, volunteer their time, fields and resources to make this information available to the farmers and seed suppliers across the region.
Yields have been good throughout the county and in the plots harvested thus far. Harvest of the lower land and creek bottoms has not begun yet. Heavy rainfall followed by flooding and standing surface water in June will drag yields lower on thousands of acres of corn and soybeans grown in that environment.
The following summarizes the locations and the three highest adjusted yields at the locations harvested thus far in the season. Keep in mind, the yields discussed are only a reflection of a small harvested area within each field relative to the next harvested area planted in a different variety. These are the highest yields per location, not the whole farm average.
The first plot was planted April 30 and harvested Sept. 9 on the Short Station Road farm of Don and Brian Cecil, just south of Knottsville. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was DeKalb DKC67-44RIB at 281.4 bushels per acre. Second in the plot was Pioneer P1464AML at 279.5 bushels per acre. Third place was Dyna-Gro D58VC65 at 274.7 bushels per acre.
The second plot was on the Haycraft Road farm of Scott and Bryan Kuegel at Rome. The plot was planted May 7 and harvested Sept. 17. The entire plot endured some evidence of wind-induced green snap plant loss including the brand used as a check which threw a curve in the adjustment calculation. The highest adjusted yield in the field was AgriGold A6544VT2RIB at 303.5 bushels per acre. Second place was NuTech 5FB-2213AM at 278.8 bushels per acre. Third place was DeKalb DKC62-53RIB at 251.8 bushels per acre.
The third plot was planted May 7 and harvested Sept. 18 on the Old Hartford Road farm of Goetz Brothers Farms near Hillcrest Golf Course. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was Stewart 14DD339 at 262.8 bushels per acre. The second highest yield was DeKalb DKC67-44RIB at 258.5 bushels per acre. The third highest yield was Beck's 6274V2P at 247.4 bushels per acre.
The fourth plot harvested was on land Dad and I farm on Pond River Road south of Curdsville. The field was planted April 30 and harvested Sept. 20. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was AgriGold A6544VT2RIB at 275.2 bushels per acre. Second place was Croplan 5678VT2/RIB at 260.5 bushels per acre. Third place was DeKalb DKC62-53RIB at 258.2 bushels per acre.
The fifth plot was harvested by Bill and Lucas Brey on their Kentucky 764 farm south of Whitesville. The plot was planted April 29 and harvested Sept. 23. The highest adjusted yield at that location was Croplan 5678VT2/RIB at 262.4 bushels per acre. The second highest yield at the field was Stewart 14DD339 at 259.0 bushels per acre. The third highest adjusted yield was DeKalb DKC67-44RIB at 255.9 bushels per acre.
One early maturity soybean plot has been harvested on the Kentucky 657 farm on Blackford Creek of Gerald and Joel Boswell. The field was planted May 10 and harvested Sept. 23. The highest yield in the plot was Dyna-Gro S28XT58 at 88.6 bushels per acre. The second highest yield was NK S31-Y2X at 86.9 bushels per acre. The third highest yield was Channel 2918R2X at 86.1 bushels per acre.
The complete plots discussed in this article are available on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources. Once all fields have been harvested and data compiled, plot books will be completed. They should be available to pick up in late November.
Opportunity to host a plot is open to anyone willing to volunteer their time. The seed is provided at no cost and all management decisions are left to the farm to decide. A plot typically takes three hours to plant and two hours to harvest. If you would be willing to host a location in 2020, please call me at 270-685-8480.
