When Daviess County Detention Center Sgt. Zack Ezell began working at the facility 14 years ago, the beginnings of an inmate fruit and vegetable gardening program was flourishing. Since the first seeds were planted, it’s been going strong every year.
Ezell has since expanded the program to pumpkins over the last five years and has teamed with Jailer Art Maglinger to donate the orange veggies to local elementary schools and community organizations.
The gardening program serves a number of purposes. It gives the low-level inmates jobs, it allows them to cultivate crops to use in their own meals (which cuts down on food costs and taxpayer dollars), it lets them learn a transferable skill that can be used outside of the facility and they’re able to give back to the local schools through pumpkin donations.
Any excess that’s not used is given to local non-profit organizations such as the Help Office of Owensboro and St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, Ezell said.
“So, we try to give back to the community that supports us so well,” he said.
Maglinger said the inmates that work in the detention center’s garden are classified as level 1 and 2 inmates by the Department of Corrections. These consist of low-level class C and D felony offenders. Once classified, the detention center’s class D coordinator reviews each inmate’s file, and then sends them to Building 3 with other state inmates. After that, Maglinger issues the final approval to those that want to work the fields.
Ezell oversees the garden program every year and coordinates what the center will grow, where it will grow and when it will be harvested. Maglinger said they will be harvesting from 2,000 to 3,000 pumpkins this year, but they will be smaller pumpkins than last year’s batch.
“This year, they’re more like kid-friendly sizes. We just went with a smaller size that you can paint,” Maglinger said.
Last year’s batch produced about 5,000 pumpkins with some weighing close to 40 pounds, but Maglinger said they were hard to deal with due to their size and weren’t used. However, the detention center still tried to give them away to those that needed them.
The detention center has opened requests for this year’s pumpkins on their Facebook page and is giving the local elementary schools first picks with community nonprofit organizations getting the rest. When the pumpkins are claimed, Maglinger said they’re changing how they’re distributing the pumpkins this year due to COVID-19. Instead of driving to each location and hand-delivering them, the detention center is asking representatives from each organization to pick up the pumpkins at the facility.
“That way, we’re not having to go to the schools with all the precautions and just have them pick (the pumpkins) up. We’ll have them all picked already and ready for them to just pick up from the jail and to coordinate with a deputy,” he said.
The virus also caused the pumpkin field size to be reduced and the harvest to shrink from last year’s 5,000 pumpkins to this year’s 2,000 to 3,000 due to a lower number of qualified inmates that can work the fields.
But despite the difficulties of COVID-19, the pumpkin harvest has been a morale booster for the inmates. Maglinger said he routinely gets good feedback from the inmates, who tell him how much they’ve loved working outside and in the garden.
“I think...sunshine and working with your hands, and working outside is good medicine for anybody,” he said. “What we don’t want is idle hands and idle minds, because we have enough of that at the jail.”
And that same positive feedback has been expressed throughout the community.
“The feedback that we get from the schools and other organizations we take them to is just overwhelming. Every year, we try to plant more and more just to meet the needs,” Ezell said.
